Rema Hort Mann Foundation Names Recipients of 2018 Emerging Artist Grants

The Rema Hort Mann Foundation announced today the eight recipients of its 2018 Emerging Artist Grant for artists based in New York City. The grantees include Adama Delphine Fawundu, Cheyenne Julien, Dana Lok, Ektor Garcia, Jeannine Han, Jose Delgado Zuniga, Jules Gimbrone, and Sara Stern. Recognized for creating critical and rigorous work in the field of contemporary art, the grantees will each receive $10,000 in unrestricted funds.

The artists were selected through a closed-call nomination process and chosen by a jury comprising Laura Phipps, an assistant curator at the Whitney Museum of American Art, Susan Hort, cofounder, of the Rema Hort Mann Foundation, artist and critic David Humphrey, who also serves as a professor at Columbia University, Kyle Dancewicz, director of exhibitions and programs at Long Island City’s Sculpture Center, and artist and Columbia University professor Aliza Nisenbaum.

The Rema Hort Mann Foundation has awarded the Emerging Artist Grant to visual artists in the greater New York City metropolitan area since 1996. Past Rema Hort Mann Foundation Emerging Artist Grantees have included Njideka Akunyili Crosby, Mary Reid Kelley, Kehinde Wiley, Dana Schutz, Sarah Sze, and Mickalene Thomas, among others.

