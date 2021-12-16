Rencontres de Bamako Reveals Participating Artists for 2022 Edition

Organizers of Rencontres de Bamako (Bamako Encounters), the Mali biennial dedicated to African photography and video, have released a list of artists who will participate in the event’s thirteenth edition, taking place between October 20, 2022, and December 20, 2022. The exhibition was earlier this year postponed from its original November 21, 2021, start date.

Titled “Maa ka Maaya ka ca a yere kono: On Multiplicity, Difference, Becoming, and Heritage” (The Persons of the Person Are Multiple in the Person), this edition will “pay a powerful tribute to the spaces in between, to that which defies definition, to phases of transition, to being this and that or neither and both, to becoming, and to difference and divergence in all their shades,” according to the organizers, led by returning director Bonaventure Soh Bejeng Ndikung.

Earlier this year it was revealed that that the event would present be extensive retrospectives on the work of Maria Magdalena Campos Pons, Samuel Fosso, Joy Gregory, Jo Ractcliffe and Daoud Aoulad Syad. Following an open call to artists of all ages and nationalities to submit their work, the organizers—who additionally include curators Akinbode Akinbiyi, Meriem Berrada, Tandazani Dhlakama, and artist Liz Ikiriko—chose sixty-eight participating artists collectively representing countries across the African continent and the African diaspora.

A full list of the just-announced participating artists is below.

Ixmucané Aguilar (Guatemala/Germany)

Said Afifi (Morocco/France)

Baff Akoto (Ghana/UK)

Ishola Akpo (Benin)

Annie-Marie Akussah (Ghana)

Hunguana Americo (Mozambique)

Leo Asemota (Nigeria/UK)

Jess Atieno (Kenya)

Myriem Omar Awadi (La Reunion)

Salih Basheer (Sudan)

Shiraz Bayjoo (Mauritius/UK)

Amina Benbouchta (Morocco)

Hakim Benchekroun (Morocco)

Maite Moseka Botembe (DRC)

Rehema Chachage (Tanzania/Austria)

Uiler Costa Santos (Brazil)

Monica De Miranda (Angola/Portugal)

Fatoumata Diabaté (Mali)

Aicha Diallo (Mali)

Amsatou Diallo (Mali)

Nene Aïssatou Diallo (Guinea/USA)

Anna Binta Diallo (Senegal/Canada)

Mélissa Oummou Diallo (Guinea/France)

Binta Diaw (Senegal/Italy)

Adji Dieye (Senegal/Italy/ Switzerland)

Imane Djamil (Morocco)

Sènami Donoumassou (Benin)

Abdessamad El Montassir (Morocco)

Fairouz El Tom (Sudan/ Switzerland)

Adama Delphine Fawundu (Sierra Leone/USA)

Raisa Galofre (Colombia/Germany)

Gherdai Hassell (Bermuda/UK/China)

Sana Ginwalla (Zambia)

Thembinkosi Hlatshwayo (South Africa)

Letitia Huckaby (USA)

Timothy Yanick Hunter (Jamaica/Canada)

Anique Jordan (Trinidad/Canada)

Gladys Kalichini (Zambia)

Hamedine Kane (Senegal/Mauritius)

Atiyyah Khan (South Africa)

Gulshan Khan (South Africa)

Seif Kousmate (Morocco)

Mohammed Laouli (Morocco)

Maya Louhichi (Tunisia/France)

Mallory Lowe Mpoka (Cameroon/Canada)

Nyawose Luvuyo Equiano (South Africa)

Nourhan Maayouf (Egypt)

Louisa Marajo (Martinique)

Clarita Maria (Zambia)

Billie McTernan (Ghana)

Marie-Claire Messouma (Guadeloupe/Ivory Coast)

Arsène Mpiana Monkwe (DRC)

Sethembile Msezane (South Africa)

Ebti Nabag (Sudan/Canada)

Elijah Ndoumbe (Cameroon/France)

Lucia Nhamo (Zimbabwe)

Samuel Nja Kwa (Cameroon/France)

Nyancho NwaNri (Gambia/Nigeria)

Adee Roberson (USA)

Sofia Rodrigues (Angola/Portugal)

Fethi Sahraoui (Algeria)

Muhammad Salah Abdul-Aziz (Sudan)

Neville Starling (Zimbabwe/SA)

Eve Tagny (Cameroon/Canada)

René Tavares (São Tomé and Príncipe)

Sackitey Tesa (Ghana)

Helena Uambembe (Angola/ SA)

David Uzochukwu (Nigeria/Austria)

