René Paul Barilleaux and Zoé Whitley Among Recipients of Curatorial Awards for Excellence

The Association of Art Museum Curators (AAMC) has announced the winners of its 2020 Curatorial Awards for Excellence, a national program which “recognizes groundbreaking projects that have advanced new methodologies, scholarship, and inclusion and access within the arts.”

This year, AAMC is honoring twenty-six curators including René Paul Barilleaux, Lauren Thompson, Jackie Edwards, and Bianca Alvarez for their work on “Transamerica/n: Gender, Identity, Appearance Today” at the McNay Art Museum in San Antonio and Mark Godfrey, Zoé Whitley, and Sarah Loyer for the exhibition “Soul of a Nation: Art in the Age of Black Power 1963–1983” at The Broad in Los Angeles.

Chosen from nearly 175 nominations, the recipients will each be featured in social media stories released by AAMC throughout May and June. Their achievements would have been celebrated during the annual Art Curators Conference that was scheduled to take place in Seattle in May, but the event has moved online due to Covid-19.

The 2020 awardees are listed below:

Catalogue Awards:

Organization with an operating budget under $5 million

Kathleen Bickford Berzock, associate director of curatorial affairs at the Block Museum of Art, Northwestern University, for Caravans of Gold, Fragments in Time: Art, Culture, and Exchange across Medieval Saharan Africa at The Block, published by The Block Museum and Princeton University Press



Organization with an operating budget of $5–$15 million

Tyler Cann, head of exhibitions and curator of contemporary art at the Columbus Museum of Art, Ohio

Anastasia Kinigopoulo, Lois F. McNeil feellow at the Winterthur Museum, Garden, & Library, Delaware

Daniel Marcus, Roy Lichtenstein curatorial fellow at the Columbus Museum of Art

Drew Sawyer, curator of photography at the Brooklyn Museum of Art, New York

Jonathan Weinberg, curator at the Maurice Sendak Foundation, New York; critic at the Yale School of Art, Connecticut; lecturer at the Rhode Island School of Design

For Art after Stonewall, 1969–1989 at the Columbus Museum of Art, published by Rizzoli Electa



Organization with an operating budget of $15–$30 million

Melissa Ho, curator of twentieth-century art at the Smithsonian American Art Museum, Washington, DC

For Artists Respond: American Art and the Vietnam War, 1965–1975 at the Smithsonian American Art Museum, published by Smithsonian American Art Museum in association with Princeton University Press



Organization with an operating budget over $30 million

Carol S. Eliel, senior curator of modern art at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art

For Betye Saar: Call and Response at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, published by LACMA and Delmonico Books-Prestel

Elizabeth Hutton Turner, co-organizing curator and professor of art history at the University of Virginia

Austen Barron Bailly, co-organizing curator and chief curator at the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art

Lydia Gordon, coordinating curator, and associate curator for exhibition research and publishing at the Peabody Essex Museum, Massachusetts

For Jacob Lawrence: The American Struggle at the Peabody Essex Museum, published by Peabody Essex Museum / University of Washington Press

Exhibition Awards:

Organization with an operating budget under $5 million

Andrea Gyorody, assistant curator of modern and contemporary art at the Allen Memorial Art Museum, Ohio

Matthew Francis Rarey, assistant professor of the arts of Africa and the Black Atlantic, Oberlin College, Ohio

For “Afterlives of the Black Atlantic” at the Allen Memorial Art Museum

Organization with an operating budget of $5–$15 million

René Paul Barilleaux, head of curatorial affairs at the McNay Art Museum, San Antonio

Lauren Thompson, assistant curator at the McNay Art Museum

Jackie Edwards, Ph.D. art history student at The Graduate Center, City University of New York

Bianca Alvarez, public art project manager, Department of Arts & Culture, City of San Antonio

For “Transamerica/n: Gender, Identity, Appearance Today” at the McNay Art Museum

Organization with an operating budget of $15–$30 million

Mark Godfrey, senior curator of international art at Tate Modern, London

Zoé Whitley, director of Chisenhale Gallery, London

Sarah Loyer, associate curator and exhibitions manager at The Broad, Los Angeles

For “Soul of a Nation: Art in the Age of Black Power 1963–1983” at The Broad



Organization with an operating budget over $30 million

Karina Corrigan, curator of Asian export art at the Peabody Essex Museum, Massachusetts

Lan Morgan, assistant curator for exhibitions and research at the Peabody Essex Museum

For the Sean M. Healey Family Gallery for Asian Export Art at the Peabody Essex Museum



Article or Essay:

heather ahtone, senior curator at the First Americans Museum, Oklahoma

For The American Indian and Warhol’s Fantasy of an Indigenous Presence, published in Warhol and the West by the University of California Press



Digital Publication:



Sarah K. Oehler, chair and curator of American art at the Art Institute of Chicago

John P. Murphy, Hoehn curatorial fellow for prints at the University of San Diego

For |artic.edu/digitalalbright%20|Ivan Albright Paintings at the Art Institute of Chicago,| published by the Art Institute of Chicago

