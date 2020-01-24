Residents of Luxury Apartments Relaunch Privacy Case Against Tate Modern

London’s Tate Modern is once again facing a legal complaint from residents of a nearby high-end apartment building who want the museum to close off part of the tenth-floor viewing platform in its Herzog & de Meuron–designed extension, which opened to the public in 2016, the Art Newspaper reports. In addition to offering visitors a 360-degree view of the London skyline, museumgoers are able to clearly see into the multimillion-dollar condominiums of the NEO Bankside building adjacent to the institution.

Four apartment owners decided to sue the museum in 2017, but the privacy case was dismissed last year in British High Court. In the ruling, Justice Anthony Mann said, “These properties are impressive, and no doubt there are great advantages to be enjoyed in such extensive glassed views, but that in effect comes at a price in terms of privacy.” He also said that there are several actions that owners can take to improve the situation such as lowering their solar blinds or installing net curtains.

In an appeals hearing held earlier this week, claimant Lindsay Urguhart told the court she feels “completely exposed” in her home, and others claimed “hundreds of thousands of visitors” to the museum are looking into their apartments. No date has yet been set for a ruling.

