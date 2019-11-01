Richard Telles Fine Art in Los Angeles Closes, Kasmin Now Represents Alma Allen, and More

Dealer Richard Telles announced that he has closed his Los Angeles gallery, Richard Telles Fine Art, after a twenty-six-year run. Its final exhibition, a selection of paintings by Richard Hawkins and John McAllister, was on view through October 19. Telles opened the space at at 7380 Beverly Blvd. in 1993, after serving as director of the late Chicago gallerist Roy Boyd’s outpost in Santa Monica. Telles cited increasing operating costs and diminished sales as the reason for the closure.

Over the years, the gallery staged exhibitions of Monika Baer, Ginny Bishton, Jim Isermann, Louise Lawler, Mathias Poledna, and B. Wurtz, among others. Most recently, the gallery presented solo exhibitions by Victor Estrada, Judy Fiskin, and Ravi Jackson. Telles plans on continuing to represent a small group of artists and will organize pop-up shows. “Thank you to everyone who has come by over the years,” the gallery wrote on Instagram. “Stay tuned for future projects.”

Pace Gallery has hired Amelia Redgrift as its first senior director of global communications and content. In this newly created position, Redgrift will work closely with president and CEO Marc Glimcher and the senior leadership team as she oversees the international communications for the gallery, which recently celebrated the opening of its new headquarters at 540 West Twenty-Fifth Street in New York, and its artists. She will also manage Pace’s in-house PR and marketing teams across the US, Europe, and Asia and develop editorial content for the gallery’s exhibition program in collaboration with its growing curatorial department.

Redgrift joins Pace from communications department of Hauser & Wirth, where she launched the magazine Volume. “I am incredibly excited by what lies ahead at Pace,” she said. “Over the past sixty years, Arne Glimcher has established a strong legacy for the gallery and its artists. Under Marc’s leadership, Pace’s extraordinary team is embracing the possibilities for how a gallery can radically adapt within the changing art ecosystem, while simultaneously honoring the gallery’s history and keeping art at its core. I look forward to being a part of this next chapter.”

Air de Paris relocates from Paris to Romainville, France. It is one of several Parisian galleries that are moving to the suburbs. Air de Paris will join Galerie Sator, In Situ Fabienne Leclerc, and Jocelyn Wolff, among others, in the new cultural complex Komunuma, which has refurbished a former 118,000-square-foot manufacturing facility that sits just outside the city. “For some thirty years now Air de Paris has cultivated a fondness for the peripheral,” the gallery said. “The move to Romainville shows us pursuing this notion in a restating of Liam Gillick’s maxim ‘Just More/More Just.’”

Air de Paris will inaugurate its new space, which was renovated by developer Groupe Fiminco and the local architectural firm FREAKS, with a group show featuring works from all forty of its artists, including Leonor Antunes, Trisha Donnelly, Liam Gillick, Michel Houellebecq, Philippe Parreno, Sturtevant, and Jean-Luc Verna. In addition to galleries, Komunuma will have an artist residency program ran by the Fiminco Foundation. The Regional Contemporary Art Fund (FRAC) Ile-de-France will also claim a space in the complex in 2020.

Kasmin gallery in New York announced that sculptor Alma Allen has joined its roster. The artist’s first solo exhibition with the gallery, which will feature stone and wood works as well as pieces forged in bronze that were created using advanced technology in Allen’s studio in Tepoztlán, Mexico, will open on January 23, 2020, at 509 West Twenty-Seventh Street. A monograph on the artist, organized by Kasmin and Blum & Poe—which represents the artist in Los Angeles—will be published by Rizzoli Electa in the spring.

In this month’s issue of Artforum, Christina Catherine Martinez reviews the artist’s recent exhibition at Blum & Poe: “A self-taught artist who began by selling small, hand-carved objects on the street, Allen interrogates his own place in the vacuum of art history in the only way he knows: by manipulating the nature of materials, a knotty, manifest language of the world. His results are beautiful—not for their fidelity to some truth about the material world, but for their wry, patient, even violent cross-examination thereof.”

ALL IMAGES