Rubell Museum Opens in Miami

The Rubell Museum, which houses the 7,200-work collection of Don and Mera Rubell, opens today in its new Annabelle Selldorf–designed home in Miami’s Allapattah neighborhood. Housed in six former industrial buildings that have been overhauled by Selldorf Architects, the museum unfolds on a single level, with forty galleries, flexible performance space, an art research library, a bookstore, restaurant, and courtyard, across a 100,000 square-foot campus.

Less than a mile from the Rubell Family Collection’s original home in in a former Drug Enforcement Agency building in Wynwood, which opened in 1993, the museum is closer to downtown Miami and readily accessible via public transportation. Led by director Juan Roselione-Valadez, the institution has also been renamed to reflect the Rubells’ desire for the museum to serve as a public resource. Over the years, the Rubells have organized forty-eight exhibitions drawn entirely from the paintings, sculptures, photographs, videos, and installations in their collection, including “Life After Death: New Leipzig Paintings” (2004), “Keith Haring: Against All Odds” (2008), and “NO MAN’S LAND” (2015), and has lent works to hundreds of museums around the world.

Its opening during Miami Art Week coincides with the fairs Design Miami and Art Basel Miami Beach. The institution will be inaugurated by an exhibition of three-hundred works by one-hundred artists. The presentation will include pieces by artists who the couple began to collect at the early stages of their careers such as George Condo, Keith Haring, Cindy Sherman, and Rosemarie Trockel; American painters whose work is included in the Rubells’ traveling exhibition “30 Americans,” currently on view at the Barnes Foundation through January 12, including Nina Chanel Abney, Rashid Johnson, Mickalene Thomas, and Kehinde Wiley; and a survey of German artists, with works by Isa Genzken, Anselm Kiefer, Neo Rauch, and Paloma Varga Weisz.

New paintings by Amoako Boafo, the Rubells’ annual artist-in-residence, and the first artist working at the new museum, two immersive works by Yayoi Kusama, installations of contemporary Los Angeles artists’ works and New York appropriation artists from the 1980s and early 1990s, and a selection of works from the one-hundred studio visits the Rubells made in China between 2001 and 2012 will also be on view. Tickets to the Rubell Museum will be free for children eighteen and will cost $15 general admission.

Don Rubell in front of works by Kehinde Wiley and Keith Haring at the Rubell Museum. Courtesy of the Rubell Museum.

ALL IMAGES