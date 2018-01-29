Rubin Foundation Grants $777,000 to Sixty Arts Organizations

The Shelley and Donald Rubin Foundation has awarded a total of $777,000 in grants to help fund the programming and day-to-day operations of sixty New York City organizations focused on arts and justice, according to Artnews. The grants, which range from $5,000 to $20,000, were obtained through the Art and Social Justice initiative, which was founded in 2015 to promote art as a tool for community engagement.

The grant recipients include Creative Time, the CUE Art Foundation, Working Artists and the Greater Economy, the Leslie Lohman Museum of Gay and Lesbian Art, the Bronx Museum of the Arts, the Laundromat Project, Socrates Sculpture Park, and the Nuyorican Poets Cafe. Artist residency programs that received grants include BronxArtSpace, Culture Push, Residency Unlimited, and Weeksville Heritage Center.

“With so many at-risk communities under pressure, we were compelled to support smaller organizations whose work is responsive to the current political climate, models experimentation, and offers sustained engagement,” said Sara Reisman, the foundation’s executive and artistic director. “We also wanted to ensure that high-caliber artistic programming is made available to communities who are not conventionally served by arts philanthropy.”

The full list of 2018 grantees follows here:

A.I.R. Gallery

African Film Festival, Inc.

American Indian Artists Inc. (AMERINDA)

Anthology Film Archives

The Arab-American Family Support Center

Artists Space, Inc.

ARTs East New York

AXS Lab

Bronx Museum of the Arts

BronxArtSpace

Caribbean Cultural Center African Diaspora Institute (CCCADI)

Cave Canem Foundation

Center for Book Arts

Center for Urban Pedagogy

Creative Time

CUE Art Foundation

Culture Push, Inc.

Dance Theatre Etcetera

Dances for a Variable Population

Dancing in the Streets

Disability Dance Works

The Elizabeth Foundation for the Arts

FiveMyles, Inc

Forward Union

Foundation for Contemporary Arts

Franklin Furnace Archive, Inc.

Freshkills Park

Friends of Materials for the Arts

Gina Gibney Dance, Inc.

Great Small Works

Ifetayo Cultural Arts Academy

ISSUE Project Room

The Kitchen

The Laundromat Project

Leslie-Lohman Museum of Gay and Lesbian Art

More Art

Movement Research, Inc.

New York Live Arts (fiscal sponsor for Phantom Limb Company/Octopus Theatricals)

No Longer Empty

Nuyorican Poets Cafe

Old Stone House and Washington Park

PARTICIPANT INC.

Pepatian

Queens Museum

Recess

Residency Unlimited

Rush Philanthropic Arts Foundation

Signature Theatre Company, Inc.

Social Practice Queens (SPQ)

Socrates Sculpture Park

SOHO20 Artists Inc.

The Studio Museum in Harlem

Sugar Hill Children’s Museum of Art & Storytelling, Inc.

Theatre of the Oppressed NYC

Triangle Arts Association

Visual AIDS for the Arts

Wave Hill

Weeksville Heritage Center

Working Artists and the Greater Economy (W.A.G.E.)

Young New Yorkers