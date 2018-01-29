Rubin Foundation Grants $777,000 to Sixty Arts Organizations
The Shelley and Donald Rubin Foundation has awarded a total of $777,000 in grants to help fund the programming and day-to-day operations of sixty New York City organizations focused on arts and justice, according to Artnews. The grants, which range from $5,000 to $20,000, were obtained through the Art and Social Justice initiative, which was founded in 2015 to promote art as a tool for community engagement.
The grant recipients include Creative Time, the CUE Art Foundation, Working Artists and the Greater Economy, the Leslie Lohman Museum of Gay and Lesbian Art, the Bronx Museum of the Arts, the Laundromat Project, Socrates Sculpture Park, and the Nuyorican Poets Cafe. Artist residency programs that received grants include BronxArtSpace, Culture Push, Residency Unlimited, and Weeksville Heritage Center.
“With so many at-risk communities under pressure, we were compelled to support smaller organizations whose work is responsive to the current political climate, models experimentation, and offers sustained engagement,” said Sara Reisman, the foundation’s executive and artistic director. “We also wanted to ensure that high-caliber artistic programming is made available to communities who are not conventionally served by arts philanthropy.”
The full list of 2018 grantees follows here:
A.I.R. Gallery
African Film Festival, Inc.
American Indian Artists Inc. (AMERINDA)
Anthology Film Archives
The Arab-American Family Support Center
Artists Space, Inc.
ARTs East New York
AXS Lab
Bronx Museum of the Arts
BronxArtSpace
Caribbean Cultural Center African Diaspora Institute (CCCADI)
Cave Canem Foundation
Center for Book Arts
Center for Urban Pedagogy
Creative Time
CUE Art Foundation
Culture Push, Inc.
Dance Theatre Etcetera
Dances for a Variable Population
Dancing in the Streets
Disability Dance Works
The Elizabeth Foundation for the Arts
FiveMyles, Inc
Forward Union
Foundation for Contemporary Arts
Franklin Furnace Archive, Inc.
Freshkills Park
Friends of Materials for the Arts
Gina Gibney Dance, Inc.
Great Small Works
Ifetayo Cultural Arts Academy
ISSUE Project Room
The Kitchen
The Laundromat Project
Leslie-Lohman Museum of Gay and Lesbian Art
More Art
Movement Research, Inc.
New York Live Arts (fiscal sponsor for Phantom Limb Company/Octopus Theatricals)
No Longer Empty
Nuyorican Poets Cafe
Old Stone House and Washington Park
PARTICIPANT INC.
Pepatian
Queens Museum
Recess
Residency Unlimited
Rush Philanthropic Arts Foundation
Signature Theatre Company, Inc.
Social Practice Queens (SPQ)
Socrates Sculpture Park
SOHO20 Artists Inc.
The Studio Museum in Harlem
Sugar Hill Children’s Museum of Art & Storytelling, Inc.
Theatre of the Oppressed NYC
Triangle Arts Association
Visual AIDS for the Arts
Wave Hill
Weeksville Heritage Center
Working Artists and the Greater Economy (W.A.G.E.)
Young New Yorkers