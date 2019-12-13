Rubin Museum of Art Appoints Noah P. Dorsky Board President, Jamie Lawyer Chief Experience Officer

The Rubin Museum of Art in New York has elected Noah P. Dorsky as its new board president, effective January 1, 2020. It has also named Jamie Lawyer as its inaugural chief experience officer. Dorsky joined the Rubin’s board in 2014 and also serves as director of Dorsky Gallery Curatorial Programs, a nonprofit gallery he cofounded in Long Island City. He succeeds Robert Baylis, who will continue to serve on the board of trustees.

In her new role, Lawyer will focus on working across departments in order to “create experiences and multidisciplinary interpretative layers that are meaningful, inspiring, and broadly accessible” and will report to the museum’s executive director. Lawyer previously worked at the Rubin Museum for over four years. She most recently served as head of interpretation, digital learning, and evaluation at the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art in Kansas City, Missouri.

“Jamie Lawyer is an artist, educator, and leader who has dedicated her career to empowering museum audiences and staff through an empathy-driven approach,” said director Jorrit Britschgi. “We are thrilled for her return to the museum where we know she will activate the minds, hearts, and souls of our visitors.”

