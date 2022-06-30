Ruth Foundation for the Arts Launches $440 Million Philanthropic Effort

The Milwaukee-based Ruth Foundation of the Arts, established with a $440 million endowment from the late bathroom-fixture heiress Ruth DeYoung Kohler II, has announced its presence with an initial $1.25 million in unrestricted grants to seventy-eight unsuspecting US nonprofit arts organizations. The grantees, each of whom received $10,000, $20,000, or $50,000, were chosen by a diverse panel of nearly fifty artists from around the country representing a variety of practices and career stages. Because the grants are invitation-only, many recipients were shocked to learn they were receiving funding.

“I thought it wasn’t real at first,” Lauren Walling, executive director of the Women’s Studio Workshop in Rosendale, New York, told the New York Times. “I was thinking, ‘Are they trying to get bank info from me? Is this a scam?’”

Kohler, a longtime champion of self-taught artists, served as director of the John Michael Kohler Arts Center in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, for more than forty years, and was instrumental in carrying out the museum’s mission of elevating contemporary and self-taught artists who worked with humble materials, with a focus on those from Wisconsin. The brief of her foundation is similar, but national in scope and hewing to a broad definition of what constitutes work of an artistic or cultural nature.

“I am honored to continue Ruth’s exceptional legacy in such an impactful way,” said Karen Patterson, the foundation’s executive director. “She has shown us that a thriving art community requires support for the entire ecosystem: from exhibition spaces, to festivals, to archives, to art environments, to residencies, and to school programs. We are truly a multidimensional field. We rely on one another. And none of these things would be possible without artists.”

Patterson, formerly director of exhibitions at The Fabric Workshop and Museum, Philadelphia, and senior curator at the Kohler Center, is running the foundation alongside program director Kim Nguyen, who was previously curator and head of programs at CCA Wattis Institute in San Francisco. Among the group of artists responsible for selecting grantees are Nikesha Breeze, Mel Chin, Gala Porras-Kim and Jaune Quick-to-See Smith. The foundation aims to issue grants totaling between $17 million and $20 million annually, on par with funding provided by such established philanthropic organization as the Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts. As yet, there are few guidelines attached to the decision-making process, reflecting Kohler’s lifelong ethos. “Ruth was never prescriptive,” Patterson told the Times. “She used to say, ‘All the art for all the people.’”

Among the recipients, which range from the established to the lesser-known, are Chicago’s Black Lunch Table, an oral-history archiving project; the First Peoples Fund, of Rapid City, South Dakota, which supports Indigenous artists; the Los Angeles–based Greetings from South-Central, an arts-focused community center; and the artists’ retreat Yaddo, in Saratoga Springs, New York. A full list is below.

Afro Charities

Baltimore, MD

Alas De Agua Art Collective

Santa Fe, NM



Alice Austen House Museum

Staten Island, NY

All My Relations Arts

Minneapolis, MN



Alternate Roots

Atlanta, GA



Amargosa Opera House

Death Valley, CA



Appalshop

Whitesburg, KY



Art Omi

Ghent, NY



Arts @ Large

Milwaukee, WI



Arts of Life

Chicago, IL

Ballet X

Philadelphia, PA



Baxter Street Camera Club

New York, NY



Bemis Center For Contemporary Arts

Omaha, NE



Benny Andrews Estate

Brooklyn, NY



Black Cube Nomadic Museum

Denver, CO

Black Lunch Table

Chicago, IL

BlackStar Projects

Philadelphia, PA

Brooklyn Rail

Brooklyn, NY

CAM Summer Fellowship

Memphis, TN

Center for Contemporary Arts

Santa Fe, NM

Charlotte Street Foundation

Kansas City, MO

Children's Museum of the Arts New York

New York, NY

Coleman Center for the Arts

York, AL

Contemporary Art Library

Los Angeles, CA

Cousin Collective

United States

Creative Growth

Oakland, CA

Experimental Sound Studio

Chicago, IL

First Light Alaska

Anchorage, AK

First Peoples Fund

Rapid City, SD

Fusebox Festival

Austin, TX

Greetings from South-Central

Los Angeles, CA

Griot Museum of Black History

Saint Louis, MO

Gyopo

Los Angeles, CA

Haystack Mountain School of Craft

Deer Isle, ME

Headlands Center for the Arts

Sausalito, CA

Independent Curators International

New York, NY

Institute 193

Lexington, KY

International Print Center New York

New York, NY

Leap Arts in Education

San Francisco, CA

Leather Archives and Museum

Chicago IL

Locust Projects

Miami, FL

Los Angeles Contemporary Exhibitions (LACE)

Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles Visual Arts (LAVA)

Los Angeles, CA

Lump Gallery

Raleigh, NC

MARSH STL

Saint Louis, MO



Material For the Arts

Long Island City, NY

Midway Contemporary Art

Minneapolis, MN

Milwaukee Film Festival

Milwaukee, WI

Museum of Jurassic Technology

Los Angeles, CA

Pearl Fryar Topiary Garden

Bishopville, SC

Penumbra Foundation

New York, NY

People's Kitchen Collective

Oakland, CA

Pike School of Art

McComb, MS

Poeh Center and Museum

Pojoaque Pueblo, NM

Project for Empty Space

Newark, NJ

Project Row Houses

Houston, TX

Real Art Ways

Hartford, CT

Real Time and Space

Oakland, CA

Rivers Institute

New Orleans, LA

S.O.U.R.C.E. Studio

Burnsville, NC

Sala Diaz

San Antonio, TX

Seattle Asian American Film Festival

Seattle, WA

Side Street Projects

Pasadena, CA

Skowhegan School of Painting & Sculpture

Skowhegan, ME

Smack Mellon

Brooklyn, NY

Storefront for Art and Architecture

New York, NY

Taller Puertorriqueño

Philadelphia, PA

Tamir Rice Foundation

Cleveland, OH

The Black School

New Orleans, LA

The Children's Art Carnival

New York, NY

The Clay Studio

Philadelphia, PA

The Heidelberg Project

Detroit, MI

The Laundromat Project

Brooklyn, NY

Twelve Gates

Philadelphia, PA

Voces Ciudadanas

Brooklyn, NY

White Columns

New York, NY

Women Studio Workshop

Rosendale, NY

Yaddo

Saratoga Springs, NY

ALL IMAGES