Ryan N. Dennis and Evan Garza to Curate 2020 Texas Biennial

Ryan N. Dennis and Evan Garza have been named cocurators and creative directors of the seventh edition of the Texas Biennial, which opens in the fall of 2020. The regional survey of contemporary art has run intermittently since it first launched in 2005. The last iteration, which was led by Leslie Moody Castro, was held in a warehouse in Austin in 2017 and showcased the work of thirty-three artists.

Backed by the Austin nonprofit Big Medium, the 2020 biennial has also received a $25,000 Art Works grant from the National Endowment for the Arts. The theme, venues, and list of artists participating in the event will be announced at a later date. Commenting on the biennial, Dennis said, “This exhibition and its subsequent program will share a Texas-tale that is sure to illuminate the many ways that artists are working now, and highlight the important conversations that Texas artists want to have now and shape the dialogue in the future.”

Dennis currently works as the curator and programs director at Project Row Houses in Houston, Texas, where she focuses on African American contemporary art and socially engaged practices. Garza, a Houston native, served as director of public art at Rice University from 2016–2019, and now works as an independent curator and writer. Garza is also a cofounder of Fire Island Artist Residency, a New York nonprofit and the first LGBTQ artist residency in the United States. where he was Assistant Director from 2011-2015. Simultaneously, he served as Exhibitions and Public Programs Director at the School of the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston.

“I’m thrilled to work with Ryan Dennis and the staff of Big Medium to organize the 2020 Texas Biennial and its related programs, especially at such a consequential cultural moment,” Garza said in a statement. “Ryan and I are excited to build a platform for the important work being produced in Texas and by Texans abroad.”

