Ryan N. Dennis Named Senior Curator at Contemporary Arts Museum Houston

Contemporary Arts Museum Houston (CAMH) on April 25 announced the appointment of Ryan N. Dennis to the role of senior curator and director of public initiatives, effective this June. The Houston-born Dennis is a cocurator, with Jessica Bell Brown, of the traveling exhibition “A Movement in Every Direction: Legacies of the Great Migration,” currently on view at the Baltimore Museum of Art. She arrives to CAMH from the Mississippi Museum of Art’s Center for Art & Public Exchange, where she served as chief curator and artistic director for the past three years. From 2017 to 2020, she was curator and programs director at Houston’s Project Row Houses, after coming to that institution as curator and public art director in 2012. Dennis began her career at the Menil Collection in Houston, where she was a curatorial assistant from 2007 to 2009. She specializes in African American contemporary art, focusing on site-specific projects and community engagement.

“Ryan Dennis’s ten-year tenure in Houston at Project Row Houses and the Menil Collection is legendary, and it’s an honor to welcome her back to the city through this role,” said CAMH executive director Hesse McGraw. “Ryan is a leading national curatorial voice whose work uniquely bridges artists and communities with institutions.”

CAMH additionally announced the promotions of Rebecca Matalon to senior curator and Patricia Restrepo to curator. Among the exhibitions Matalon has organized in the past few years are solo shows of the work of Garrett Bradley (2019–20), Mariah Garnett (2022), Diane Severin Nguyen (2022), and Cauleen Smith (2021), as well as the two-person exhibition “Wild Life: Elizabeth Murray & Jessi Reaves” (2021). Restrepo, who like Dennis is a native of Houston, has been with CAMH since 2014. She recently cocurated the interdisciplinary exhibition “Slowed and Throwed: Records of the City through Mutated Lenses” (2020–21).

ALL IMAGES