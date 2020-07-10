Saâdane Afif Appointed 2022 Bergen Assembly Convener

French post-Conceptual artist Saâdane Afif will take the helm of the fourth edition of Bergen Assembly, to be held in 2022. In the role of convener, Afif will guide the direction and form of the triennial Norwegian art event. Bergen Assembly, which originated in 2009 at the Bergen Biennial Conference, is a research-oriented platform that invites new and experimental approaches to exhibition-making. Former conveners include Ekaterina Degot and David Riff, in 2013; Tarek Atoui, in 2016; and Iris Dressler and Hans D. Christ, in 2019. Afif, who has had major solo presentations at Museo Jumex, Mexico City (2019), Wiels Contemporary Art Centre, Brussels (2018), and the Centre Pompidou (2017), won the Prix Marcel Duchamp in 2009 and was included in Documenta 12 (2007) and the 56th Venice Biennale (2015).

