SAIC’s Galleries Will Move to New 62,000-Square-Foot Home

The School of the Art Institute of Chicago (SAIC) has announced that it plans to move its art galleries, offices, and graduate studios from the Sullivan Galleries at 33 South State Street, where they have been housed for a decade, to a newly renovated space in the heart of Chicago’s Loop. The institute expects the facility will be completed and ready for students, faculty, and the public in the fall.

Located at 33 East Washington Street, the four-story, 62,000-square-foot space will boast of twenty-six-thousand square feet of public galleries, sixty individual studios for SAIC’s graduate students, three critique spaces, offices, and a student lounge and work area. It will also feature energy-efficient lighting, a new ventilation system, recycled carpet, and resurfaced flooring from the building’s original 106-year-old floor.

“There is so much happening at SAIC’s galleries—from showcasing the work of our global student body to housing provocative exhibitions featuring leading artists from around the world like Yoko Ono and SAIC alums Jeff Koons and Rashid Johnson—and I am so excited that we can bring these artists closer to Chicago’s residents and visitors through our new, street-level space at 33 East Washington Street,” said SAIC president Elissa Tenny.

ALL IMAGES