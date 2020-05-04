Sakuliu Pavavaljung to Represent Taiwan at 2021 Venice Biennale

The Taipei Fine Arts Museum (TFAM) has announced that Sakuliu Pavavaljung, known for his socially engaged practice which spans painting, sculpture, architecture and installation, will represent Taiwan at the Fifty-ninth Venice Biennale, taking place from May to November in 2021. Patrick Flores, a professor of art studies at the University of the Philippines and a curator at the Vargas Museum in Manila, will curate the pavilion. Flores curated the Philippine Pavilion at the 2015 edition of the biennial and also served as artistic director of the Singapore Biennale in 2019.

“This is a special time,” said TFAM director Ping. “The global pandemic has given us cause to deeply reflect, and it forces us to reexamine the relationship between people and other species and objects. Sakuliu is a gifted storyteller. His diverse forms of art tell us lost tales, span contemporary culture, politics, and economics, and loosen the pre-established mainstream knowledge structure, making us rethink how to thrive harmoniously together with the environment we depend on.”

Born in 1960, Pavavaljung grew up in a family of artisans in the village of Tavadran in Pingtung County and is a member of the Paiwan tribe, one of sixteen of the nation’s recognized indigenous groups. For more than three decades, he has focused on retracing his roots and preserving cultural traditions through his art by collecting oral histories from tribal elders as well as fostering a wider appreciation for aboriginal heritage. In 2018, he became the first indigenous artist to be presented with the National Culture and Arts Award. “I have always believed that the art I have done for so many years was born out of my connection with the destiny of my people,” Pavavaljung said in a statement. “It is spread out through life, so it’s hard to separate from life at any given moment.”

ALL IMAGES