San Francisco Art Institute Files for Bankruptcy

The San Francisco Art Institute (SFAI) has filed for chapter 7 bankruptcy, according to the San Francisco Chronicle. Reported to owe money to between 100 and 199 creditors, possibly including former faculty and staff, SFAI may be forced to liquidate its $65 million in assets, including property, equipment, and artworks. Concerns swirl especially regarding the Diego Rivera mural that graces the school’s Russian Hill campus. The 1931 site-specific work, The Making of a Fresco Showing the Building of a City, is valued at $50 milllion.

The filing is the latest unhappy turn of events in a three-year span during which the storied art school—which at various points counted among its faculty Ansel Adams, Dorothea Lange, Ad Reinhardt, Mark Rothko, and Clyfford Still—has struggled to survive. In March 2020, as the Covid-19 crisis gripped the world, SFAI announced plans to suspend enrollment and lay off faculty. A month later, after adopting what it called “extreme measures,” the board revealed that the school would remain open but would cease hosting degree programs, instead offering on-site and online studio art classes, public education programs, and grant-supported exhibitions and conservation projects meant to sustain it while it reinvented its business model and pursued potential partnerships. Three months later, the school reversed course, announcing that it would resume degree-granting classes that fall for students already enrolled at the institute who were within a year of graduating.

By January 2021, SFAI was exploring the sale of the Rivera mural: filmmaker George Lucas and the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art emerged as potential buyers. However, news of the possible sale was greeted with public outrage, and city officials voted unanimously to begin the process of designating the mural a national landmark. In the spring of 2022, the Mellon Foundation issued a $200,000 grant for the work’s restoration. The mural and other works in the school’s collection are now under the care of the nonprofit SFAI Legacy Foundation and Archive, a nonprofit founded by former SFAI librarians Becky Alexander and Jeff Gunderson.

In July 2022, SFAI’s last hope of remaining open vanished as the University of San Francisco, which had been contemplating a merger with SFAI, deemed that plan too risky and decided to instead open its own art department. SFAI announced then that it would shutter permanently.

“While it appeared inevitable after USF and SFAI parted ways, it still is a sad ending after 150 storied years that enriched San Francisco and our national arts community,” San Francisco supervisor Aaron Peskin, who represents the municipal district that is home to SFAI’s campus, told the San Francisco Standard. “I remain committed to the long-term preservation of the landmark Diego Rivera murals and ensuring they are publicly accessible.”

