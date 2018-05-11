San Francisco Collector Launches Foundation Dedicated to Performance Art

Collector Carla Emil, a Bay Area native, has established a foundation dedicated to performance art. Called C Project, the organization will commission contemporary artists to create site-specific performance-based art for nontraditional venues across San Francisco. All events organized by the foundation will be free and open to the public.

Emil, a longtime board member of the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, told Sarah Cascone of Artnet that C Project will organize art events comparable to those presented at the Park Avenue Armory in New York and Turbine Hall in London. “I’m very involved in the art world here and I’ve felt for a long time that there’s something missing in this city that I see in other major cities,” Emil said. “The word immersive is a bit overused, but it really does describe it best—an immersive art experience, rather than art on the walls.”

The foundation’s first commissioned work, Romantic Songs of the Patriarchy by the Icelandic artist Ragnar Kjartansson, will be presented over the course of three days, from November 9 through November 11, at the city’s Women’s Building, a women-led arts and education community center. Curated by Tom Eccles, the executive director of the Bard College Center for Curatorial Studies, the durational performance will invite a number of local women to sing love songs written by men in order to expose their patriarchal undertones.