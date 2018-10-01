San José Museum of Art Appoints Holly Shen Deputy Director

The San José Museum of Art in California has named Holly Shen as its new deputy director. Shen comes to the institution from the Brooklyn Academy of Music, where she produced exhibitions, public programming, and performances, and oversaw all visual arts activity during her five-year tenure. In her new role, she will be responsible for working to develop a strategic plan for the museum which will be finalized this fall.

“I am thrilled to join the San José Museum of Art during an exciting time of growth for the museum and the City of San José,” said Shen. “I look forward to supporting SJMA’s compelling exhibitions program and advancing a number of initiatives that look to expand and share the museum’s resources with a wide audience.”​

Previously, Shen has been a faculty member at Fashion Institute of Technology, State University of New York, in the graduate program for Art Market Studies. She has also served as curator for the Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center Ambulatory Care division; a curatorial liaison for Artsy; and as a registrar at San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, where she first started her career. In 2016, Shen co-founded Forward Union, a new coalition-building initiative connecting social justice organizations with artists and creative communities.

Commenting on the appointment, Susan Sayre Batton, executive director of SJMA, said Shen “will bring a fresh perspective to our expanding horizons, high level experience in fund development, and solid achievements working in the cultural sphere with art and artists. Our talented curatorial team and devoted colleagues across departments will benefit from Holly’s ideas and digital acumen.” Shen will join SJMA’s staff November 1.

