Sandra Jackson-Dumont to Lead George Lucas’s Museum of Narrative Art

Filmmaker George Lucas’s new museum of narrative art, which is currently under construction in Los Angeles, has named Sandra Jackson-Dumont as its inaugural director and chief executive officer. Founded by George Lucas and Mellody Hobson, a CEO and president of Ariel Investment, the $1 billion institution will house Lucas’s personal collection. Jackson-Dumont joins the museum from the Metropolitan Museum of Art where she has served as the chair of education and public programs since 2014.

This is a fantastic opportunity to join an ambitious organization at a crucial time in its founding and development,” Jackson-Dumont said in a statement. “With an expansive collection devoted to the art of storytelling, the Lucas Museum will be an innovative place of relevance and inspiration. I am looking forward to partnering with the board, Lucas Museum colleagues, artists, and communities to establish and build this unique institution.” Jackson-Dumont will take up the post in January 2020.

Commenting on her appointment, Hobson said, “Education is at the core of our mission, so it’s fitting that the director of the Lucas Museum be a deeply experienced museum educator. Sandra has more than two decades of experience in the field, and we believe she is the leader who will help bring our vision of creating an inspiring and accessible museum to life.”

Designed by architect Ma Yansong of MAD Architects, the 300,000-square-foot museum, which sits on an 11-acre campus, does not yet have an opening date. Once completed, the institution will organize exhibitions dedicated to illustrations, paintings, comic art, photography, and filmmaking. Extensive education programming designed for all ages will explore innovative ways for visitors to engage with narrative art. It will also boat of a public green space, state-of-the-art cinematic theaters, a research library, and numerous spaces for onsite events and educational initiatives.

