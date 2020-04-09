Sanford Biggers and Zoe Leonard Among 2020 Guggenheim Fellows

The John Simon Guggenheim Memorial Foundation announced on Thursday the 175 recipients of its prestigious Guggenheim Fellowships, which are awarded on the basis of prior achievement. This year’s cohort consists of writers, scholars, artists, and scientists working in fifty-three different scholarly disciplines and artistic fields and hailing from thirty-one states, the District of Columbia, and two Canadian provinces. Among the awardees are Rheim Alkadhi, Sanford Biggers, Leslie Hewitt, Sky Hopinka, Zoe Leonard, Patricia Treib, and A.L. Steiner.

Established by Simon and Olga Guggenheim in 1925 in memory of their son, the Guggenheim Fellowship program aims to provide financial support for artists, scholars in the humanities and social sciences, and scientific researchers. Since its inception, the program has granted more than $375 million in fellowships to over 18,000 individuals. The 2020 class of fellows was selected from a pool of nearly 3,000 applicants. The full list of fellows can be found on the foundation’s website. The awardees for the fields of Architecture, Planning, and Design; Drama & Performance Art; Choreography; Drama and Performance Art; Film and Video; Film, Video, and New Media Studies; Fine Arts; Fine Arts Research; Intellectual and Cultural History; Music Research; Music Composition; Photography; and Theater Arts can be found below:

Architecture, Planning, & Design

Dilip da Cunha

Choreography

Alex Ketley

Gabrielle Lamb

Shamel Pitts

Drama & Performance Art

Branden Jacobs-Jenkins

Ethan Lipton

Tina Satter

Lloyd Suh

Film-Video



Blitz Bazawule

Pia Borg

Chico Colvard

Moyra Davey

Martin DiCicco

Sky Hopinka

Penny Lane

Elaine McMillion Sheldon

A.L. Steiner

Catherine Sullivan

Tracy Droz Tragos

Shannon Walsh

Stephanie Wang-Breal

Film, Video, & New Media Studies

Patrick Jagoda

Jeffrey Sconce

Pamela Wojcik

Fine Arts

Rheim Alkadhi

Sanford Biggers

J Stoner Blackwell

Suzanne Hitt Bocanegra

Alice Leora Briggs

Suzanne Caporael

Shu Lea Cheang

Leslie Hewitt

Steffani Jemison

Osman Khan

Ellen Lesperance

Steve Locke

Helen Mirra

Gordon Ennis Moore

Cyrilla Mozenter

Angel Nevarez

Clifford Owens

Jennifer Pastor

Katy Schimert

Cammie Staros

Barbara Takenaga

Valerie Tevere

Patricia Treib

Victoria-Idongesit Udondian

Chris E. Vargas

Fine Arts Research

Kate Flint

Elina Gertsman

Heghnar Zeitlian Watenpaugh

Intellectual & Cultural History

Mark Philip Bradley

Amy Nelson Burnett

Vera Keller

Camille Robcis

Music Research

James Grier

Mark LeVine

Music Composition

Taylor Brook

Marti Epstein

Ellen Fullman

David Gompper

David Hertzberg

José-Luis Hurtado

Alexandre Lunsqui

Žibuoklė Martinaitytė

Robert Millis

Yevgeniy Sharlat

Donald Reid Womack

Maya Milenovic Workman

Reggie Workman

Photography

Liz Cohen

Janet Delaney

Eric Gottesman

Stacy Kranitz

Zun Lee

Zoe Leonard

Raymond Meeks

Robert Léopold Polidori

Linda Foard Roberts

Bryan Schutmaat

Danna Singer

Larry Towell

Peter van Agtmael

Theater Arts

Anne Cattaneo

ALL IMAGES