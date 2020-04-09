News

Installation view of Sanford Biggers’s Shuffle, 2009, on the facade of the Everson Museum in Syracuse, New York. Photo: Light Work.
April 09, 2020 at 4:52pm

Sanford Biggers and Zoe Leonard Among 2020 Guggenheim Fellows

The John Simon Guggenheim Memorial Foundation announced on Thursday the 175 recipients of its prestigious Guggenheim Fellowships, which are awarded on the basis of prior achievement. This year’s cohort consists of writers, scholars, artists, and scientists working in fifty-three different scholarly disciplines and artistic fields and hailing from thirty-one states, the District of Columbia, and two Canadian provinces. Among the awardees are Rheim Alkadhi, Sanford Biggers, Leslie Hewitt, Sky Hopinka, Zoe Leonard, Patricia Treib, and A.L. Steiner.

Established by Simon and Olga Guggenheim in 1925 in memory of their son, the Guggenheim Fellowship program aims to provide financial support for artists, scholars in the humanities and social sciences, and scientific researchers. Since its inception, the program has granted more than $375 million in fellowships to over 18,000 individuals. The 2020 class of fellows was selected from a pool of nearly 3,000 applicants. The full list of fellows can be found on the foundation’s website. The awardees for the fields of Architecture, Planning, and Design; Drama & Performance Art; Choreography; Drama and Performance Art; Film and Video; Film, Video, and New Media Studies; Fine Arts; Fine Arts Research; Intellectual and Cultural History; Music Research; Music Composition; Photography; and Theater Arts can be found below:

Architecture, Planning, & Design

Dilip da Cunha

Choreography

Alex Ketley
Gabrielle Lamb
Shamel Pitts

Drama & Performance Art

Branden Jacobs-Jenkins
Ethan Lipton
Tina Satter
Lloyd Suh

Film-Video

Blitz Bazawule
Pia Borg
Chico Colvard
Moyra Davey
Martin DiCicco
Sky Hopinka
Penny Lane
Elaine McMillion Sheldon
A.L. Steiner
Catherine Sullivan
Tracy Droz Tragos
Shannon Walsh
Stephanie Wang-Breal

Film, Video, & New Media Studies

Patrick Jagoda
Jeffrey Sconce
Pamela Wojcik

Fine Arts

Rheim Alkadhi
Sanford Biggers
J Stoner Blackwell
Suzanne Hitt Bocanegra
Alice Leora Briggs
Suzanne Caporael
Shu Lea Cheang
Leslie Hewitt
Steffani Jemison
Osman Khan
Ellen Lesperance
Steve Locke
Helen Mirra
Gordon Ennis Moore
Cyrilla Mozenter
Angel Nevarez
Clifford Owens
Jennifer Pastor
Katy Schimert
Cammie Staros
Barbara Takenaga
Valerie Tevere
Patricia Treib
Victoria-Idongesit Udondian
Chris E. Vargas

Fine Arts Research

Kate Flint
Elina Gertsman
Heghnar Zeitlian Watenpaugh

Intellectual & Cultural History

Mark Philip Bradley
Amy Nelson Burnett
Vera Keller
Camille Robcis

Music Research

James Grier
Mark LeVine

Music Composition

Taylor Brook
Marti Epstein
Ellen Fullman
David Gompper
David Hertzberg
José-Luis Hurtado
Alexandre Lunsqui
Žibuoklė Martinaitytė
Robert Millis
Yevgeniy Sharlat
Donald Reid Womack
Maya Milenovic Workman
Reggie Workman

Photography

Liz Cohen
Janet Delaney
Eric Gottesman
Stacy Kranitz
Zun Lee
Zoe Leonard
Raymond Meeks
Robert Léopold Polidori
Linda Foard Roberts
Bryan Schutmaat
Danna Singer
Larry Towell
Peter van Agtmael

Theater Arts

Anne Cattaneo

 

 

 

