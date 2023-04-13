Santa Fe’s Center for Contemporary Arts Shutters Permanently

The Center for Contemporary Arts Santa Fe (CCA) on April 6 announced that it would be closing to the public for good. The institution in a press release pointed to the Covid-19 crisis, shifts in film distribution and consumption, and ongoing fundraising issues as among the reasons for the closure. CCA—which for forty-four years presented exhibitions of contemporary art as well as foreign, experimental, and independent films—canceled all programming and shut its doors immediately following the announcement.

CCA since July 2021 has been led by executive director and head curator Danyelle Means (Oglala Lakota). Means was one of the few Native American females to helm a US arts institution. She had recently obtained for the arts center a three-year grant of $100,000 per year from the Ford Foundation, with an option to renew for another three-year period.

“This tough decision did not come lightly,” said Means. “For a nonprofit institution that operates independently of state support, the annual donations needed to sustainably continue operating was not enough, especially in the wake of challenges from pandemic closures and reduced attendance.”

In an interview with Hyperallergic, former CCA deputy director April Chalay noted that the organization cycled through executive directors every two or three years, resulting in “a culture of instability and a huge lack of identity.” Chalay additionally cited a “colonial model” of fundraising, which relied on wealthy, older white donors, and those potential benefactors’ resistance to diversification as among the reasons leading to the closure. “Not many people will voice ‘I don’t like this because it’s turning brown-er or younger,’ but that’s absolutely what happened when the CCA found [Danyelle Means],” Chalay said. “We had people who started criticizing us and saying, ‘Your director is Indigenous and you’re doing an Indigenous show, are you just going to be an Indigenous arts org? Because that’s not what I want to give to.’”

ALL IMAGES