Sawangwongse Yawnghwe Withdraws from Exhibition in Protest of Rohingya Genocide and EU “Hypocrisy” in Myanmar

Myanmar-born artist Sawangwongse Yawnghwe announced his withdrawal from the European Union–backed exhibition “Everyday Justice,” which opens Friday in Yangon, Myanmar, formerly known as Burma—the largest city in the country. In a letter that was posted on Facebook, the artist said the decision was made in protest of what he calls the EU’s “hypocrisy” and inaction regarding the Myanmar military’s persecution and murder of the Muslim Rohingya minority, ongoing since 2016. The news was first reported by ArtAsiaPacific.

The artist cites the EU’s failure to address the “well documented allegations of war crimes in Burma” as a reason for his withdrawal. He also denounced EU ambassador to Myanmar Kristian Schmidt—who is expected to open the exhibition—for renting a home owned by the family of former Burmese military dictator Ne Win, who “seized power in 1962 and accelerated a downward spiral of repression, poverty, and brutal war on Burma’s people.” He also notes that his grandfather Sao Shwe Thaik, Burma’s first elected president and a member of the Shan ethnic minority, was assassinated in custody soon after Ne Win’s military coup.

Yawnghwe added that in January, his artwork Myanmar Peace Industrial Complex III, 2018, was not displayed as planned in an exhibition at the Secretariat, a former state administrative building during British colonial rule in downtown Yangon, allegedly “due to concerns from the curator, the Goethe Institute, it could draw criticism from the Tatmadaw [Myanmar armed forces].”

“With full respect for my fellow artists in Burma, and in recognition of the stellar work that the MyJustice project has accomplished . . . I take action in light of EU hypocrisy [and its] exculpation of a criminal system that perpetrates crimes against humanity,” the letter reads.

Following a yearlong investigation, experts from the United Nations said last year that Myanmar’s army commander and top generals should face trial in international court for genocide against the Rohingya and other ethnic minorities that “undoubtedly amount to the gravest crimes under international law.”

