Scottish National Gallery Unveils $29 Million Expansion Plans

The Scottish National Gallery in Edinburgh has revealed that it is planning a major $29 million expansion project that will create a new suite of twentieth-century Scottish art galleries, enlarge the museum’s existing shop, add a café, and provide guests with better access to the adjoining Prince Street Gardens. The renovation will be led by the local firm Hoskins Architects, who also worked on Scotland’s National Museum and the Weltmuseum Wien in Austria.

“This hugely exciting project will create the perfect showcase for the nation’s extraordinary collection of Scottish art, giving it room to breathe and showing it off with real pride to the world,” John Leighton, director-general of the National Galleries of Scotland—comprising the National Gallery, the Scottish National Portrait Gallery, and the Scottish National Gallery of Modern Art—said in a statement. Funded by the National Lottery and the Scottish government, construction on the institution is slated to begin in October and is expected to last for two years. The gallery said that it will remain open while work on the expansion is underway and that there will be little disruption to guests.

Tricia Allerston, co-director of the Scottish National Gallery expansion project, said: “Visitor numbers to the Scottish National Gallery have almost doubled in the past ten years but fewer than one in six of them made their way to the cramped, dark spaces which used to house the national collection of Scottish art. Soon, visitors will be able easily to discover, appreciate and enjoy our highly significant collections of Scottish art through a series of innovative displays designed expressly to engage them.”

ALL IMAGES