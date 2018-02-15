SculptureCenter Appoints Sohrab Mohebbi as Curator

The SculptureCenter in Long Island City, New York, announced today that Sohrab Mohebbi, the associate curator at REDCAT gallery in Los Angeles, will join the organization as its new curator on April 1, 2018. Mohebbi will be responsible for organizing exhibitions, public programs, and publications. He succeeds Ruba Katrib, who is now a curator at MoMA PS1.

“Sohrab brings great energy, intellect, and passion to his work with art and artists,” said executive director Mary Ceruti of his appointment. “His creative yet rigorous approach to exhibition-making, coupled with his collaborative spirit and international network, has distinguished him as an important curatorial voice. He is an engaged thinker who can position emerging ideas within a broader context and do so with clarity.”

During his four-year tenure at REDCAT, Mohebbi organized solo exhibitions with Dave Hullfish Bailey, Tamara Henderson, John Knight, and Falke Pisano. He also put together a number of group exhibitions, including “It is Obvious from the Map” (2017), a collaboration with Thomas Keenan which examined the role of maps and mapmaking in mass exoduses from conflict zones, and “Hotel Theory” (2015), for which he and cocurator Ruth Estevez received the 2013 the Emily Hall Tremaine Exhibition Award. The show focused on the performance of theory in contemporary art. Previously, Mohebbi was a curatorial fellow at the Queens Museum in New York and a curatorial assistant at the Hammer Museum in Los Angeles.

“It is a great honor for me to join SculptureCenter, a truly beloved art institution with a rich history and a long legacy of supporting artists and their work,” Mohebbi said. “SculptureCenter’s commitment to creating a space for free and experimental artistic practice and independent thinking is crucial to the city’s institutional landscape and the field at large.”