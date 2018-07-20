Seattle Art Fair Launches Acquisition Fund for Frye Art Museum

The Seattle Art Fair has announced that it is entering into a new partnership with the city’s Frye Art Museum. The upcoming edition of the fair will give the institution $25,000 to acquire works from its more than one hundred exhibitors.

Commenting on the gift, Joseph Rosa, director and CEO of the Frye Art Museum, said: “We are thrilled with this opportunity to expand and diversify the Frye’s contemporary holdings. In keeping with our goals to support the local artistic community as well as to bring global perspectives to the region, we will acquire works that add new important voices to our collection.”

The Frye Art Museum is a free, public museum with approximately 1,500 artworks in its permanent collection. The institution will establish a contemporary council, an affiliate group that will be dedicated to selecting new contemporary works, as part of the partnership.

The Seattle Art Fair was founded in 2015 by Paul G. Allen. Produced by Vulcan Arts + Entertainment and Art Market Productions, the fourth iteration of the event will take place from August 2 to August 5.