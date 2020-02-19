Seattle Art Fair Names Seattle Deana Haggag Artistic Director

Deana Haggag, the president and CEO of the Chicago-based national arts funding organization United States Artists (USA), has been appointed artistic director of the sixth edition of the Seattle Art Fair. She will join the fair’s gallery selection committee and develop its Projects & Talks program, which includes panels, talks, and site-specific installations.

“I am thrilled to be working with the Seattle Art Fair to curate programming that honors the region’s incredibly rich art making legacy as well as creates dialogue with other parts of the country,” Haggag said in a statement. “It’s an exciting time to consider the possibilities of a fair and its ability to support more artists and connect audiences.”

Before joining USA in February 2017, Haggag was the executive director of The Contemporary, a nomadic and noncollecting art museum in Baltimore. She has also taught at several institutions including Johns Hopkins University and Towson University and serves on the board of trustees of the Detroit Institute of Arts, the artistic director’s council of Prospect.5, and the advisory council of Recess.

“Deana Haggag is an advocate for artists nationally through her work at United States Artists,” said Greg Bell, director of the Seattle Art Fair. “She has a proven vision to promote new talent and develop dynamic programming that reflects today’s critical cultural thinking. We look forward to working with her to build on our past successes and create a bold platform for all arts enthusiasts.”

Presented by AIG, the sixth edition of the fair will return to CenturyLink Field and run from July 23 to July 26. Previous artistic directors include Nato Thompson (2018–19), artistic director of Philadelphia Contemporary, and curator Laura Fried (2016–17).

