Seattle’s Henry Art Gallery Gifted Fifty-One Artworks

The Henry Art Gallery in Seattle has received a gift of fifty-one works of art from Seattle philanthropists and contemporary art collectors John and Shari Behnke. The donation includes works on paper, photography, video, and sculpture by forty-four artists including Raymond Boisjoly, Helen Chadwick, Tom Friedman, Ori Gerscht, Jane Hammond, Rachel Harrison, David Hartt, Enrique Martinez Celaya, Eileen Quinlan, and the collective SuttonBeresCuller.

“We are delighted that the Henry—a globally recognized contemporary art museum—will be the home for these works from our collection,” said Shari Behnke. The Behnke family are longtime supporters of the museum. John Behnke’s late father, Robert, served on the Henry’s board from 1973 to 1999. John became a member in 2000 and ended his tenure in 2014. During that time, he was board chair from 2007 to 2010.

Shari and John currently sit on the Henry’s advisory council and collections committee. In 2008, the Behnkes founded a biennial award, which celebrated emerging artists from Oregon, Washington, and British Columbia. They funded the prize, dubbed The Brink, over a ten-year period. In 2014, the Behnkes endowed the Henry’s directorship.

Commenting on the donation, Sylvia Wolf, the director of the Henry, said, “This is an extraordinarily generous gift, not just to the Henry, but to the entire Pacific Northwest region. It allows us to place these iconic works in the public trust for generations to come.”

