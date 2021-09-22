Seena Hodges Named Board President of Walker Art Center

The Walker Art Center, Minneapolis, has announced the election of Seena Hodges as president of its board of trustees. Hodges is the first African American and first person of color to helm the board. With the election of Karen Heithoff and D. Ellen Wilson as vice presidents, Sarah Lynn Oquist as treasurer, and Teresa Rasmussen as secretary, the Walker board for the first time its ninety-four-year history boasts an all-woman slate of officers. The September 13 meeting at which the officers were elected also resulted in the approval of a five-year strategic plan.

Hodges, a veteran of the theater industry, joined the board in 2017 after serving as co-chair of the board’s annual Avant Garden gala, in which role she initiated the museum’s BIPOC Artist Fund, aimed at boosting BIPOC participation at the Walker. After joining the board, she served on the Executive Search Committee, the Racial Equity Committee, and the Executive Committee and chaired the Individual Gifts and the Governance and Nominating Committees. “I have always been fascinated by how art, particularly contemporary art, connects us to others through its ability to simultaneously shift and broaden our understanding and perspectives. It allows us to engage with difference and see beyond it at the very same time,” said Hodges in a statement.

“Seena Hodges is exactly the right leader for the Walker in this moment as we embark on a new strategic plan that focuses on connecting the brilliant creativity of artists to the lived experiences of our audiences,” said Walker executive director Mary Ceruti. “I am looking forward to working with Seena and the entire board to build a Walker that creates space for all and builds bridges between artists and cultural producers from around the world and our local communities.”

Hodges replaces outgoing president john Christakos, who led the board for three years. Christakos will remain on the board and will continue to serve on its Executive Committee.

