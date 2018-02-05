Selldorf Architects Selected for Reinstallation of High Museum of Art Collection

The High Museum of Art in Atlanta announced today that it will partner with Selldorf Architects to develop plans for the first reinstallation of its collection in over a decade. The institution will close its galleries for the duration of the project, beginning in May. The rehang is expected to be completed by the fall.

“Selldorf’s track record of achievement and aesthetics dovetail perfectly with our Pritzker Prize–winning architecture by Richard Meier and Renzo Piano and our desire for visitors to rediscover and deepen engagement with the High’s collection through this reinstallation,” said director Rand Suffolk. “We’re thrilled to work with the team to bring these plans to fruition.”

Founded by Annabelle Selldorf in 1988, the New York–based architectural firm is also currently working on a major renovation of the Frick Collection in New York and an expansion of the Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego. Its past projects include the Clark Art Institute in Williamstown, Massachusetts; the Neue Galerie in New York; and the John Hay Library at Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island.

“Our vision for this reinstallation project is to highlight the incredible strengths of our collection while connecting these widely ranging works through shared interpretive schemes embracing equity, diversity, and approachability,” said Kevin W. Tucker, the museum’s chief curator. Scheduled to commence this spring, the redesign will be the first revision of the institution’s galleries since it completed its 2005 expansion. The project will also focus on improving the functionality of the lighting systems and accessibility throughout the museum’s facilities.