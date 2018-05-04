Senior Curator Ian M. Thom to Retire from Vancouver Art Gallery

After thirty years at the Vancouver Art Gallery, Ian M. Thom, senior curator–historical, has announced that he will retire from his post in June. During his tenure at the institution, Thom worked on more than one hundred exhibitions, including the museum’s retrospectives of the work of E.J. Hughes and Takao Tanabe; contributed to numerous publications; and helped the institution grow its permanent collection.

As a leading expert of British Columbia art and a scholar of Emily Carr’s work, Thom is the author of thirteen books, including Challenging Traditions: Contemporary First Nations Art of the Northwest Coast (University of Washington Press, 2009), Masterworks from British Columbia (Vancouver Art Gallery, 2000), and Andy Warhol: Images (Douglas & McIntyre, Limited, 1995), among others. He also received the Order of Canada in 2008 and the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Medal in 2012.

“With a breadth of knowledge of Canadian historical art that is unmatched in the country, Ian has played a pivotal role in developing the gallery’s permanent collection and bringing these works to new light before the public,” director Kathleen Bartels said. “His dedication as a historian, lecturer, writer, and curator has been invaluable to the gallery and has had a lasting impact on the Canadian visual art landscape.”