Seong Eun Kim Appointed Director of Nam June Paik Art Center

Nam June Paik Art Center in Yongin, South Korea, has named Seong Eun Kim as its new director. She assumed leadership of the institution in September. During her tenure, Kim plans to focus on introducing new programming to facilitate art historical and transdisciplinary research on Paik and media art, establishing international partnerships with museums and universities, developing an experimental exhibition program, and transforming the museum into a place for public assembly.

“NJPAC is an ever-evolving institution full of sparkling Paikian energy,” Kim said. “I am thrilled to take this opportunity to build on its reputation as a museum dedicated to the artist and thinker Paik, and also as the only public museum specializing in media art in Korea. I will carry on the highly regarded projects that NJPAC has undertaken, with its fantastic team, and at the same time will launch a few new initiatives to unlock its untapped potential.”

Kim earned her D.Phil in in anthropology from the University of Oxford in 2009. She previously worked at the center from 2011 to 2014, during which time she curated “Common Front, Affectively” (2018) and ran the symposium series “Gift of Nam June Paik.” Most recently, Kim worked at the Leeum Samsung Museum of Art in Seoul, where she oversaw exhibition-related programs in conjunction with solo shows of such artists as Olafur Eliasson and Haegue Yang (2015–17), and the public program series Intermedia Theater (2015–16).

