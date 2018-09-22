Serralves Artistic Director Resigns Over Museum's Removal of Mapplethorpe Photographs

João Ribas has resigned from his position as artistic director of the Serralves Museum of Contemporary Art in Porto, Portugal, a post he held for just eight months. His Friday announcement to the Portuguese newspaper Público follows the museum’s removal of twenty works from its recent “Robert Mapplethorpe: Pictures” exhibition, which Ribas commissioned and curated; an open letter condemning the museum’s decision is now circulating online, addressing Serralves Foundation chair Ana Pinho. The museum also restricted select rooms of the exhibition to those aged eighteen and older against the wishes of its curator, who told Público he “was no longer able to continue to lead the institution.”

The exhibition opened with twenty less photographs than the original 179 planned by Ribas on September 20. Mapplethorpe’s documentation of the 1970s S&M scene in New York embroiled him in debates of censorship and expressive freedom during and after his lifetime, and though Ribas had agreed to place an advisory at the exhibition’s entrance notifying visitors on the sexual nature of the photographs, he also argued that “a museum cannot condition, separate, or delimit access to works, to say what people can see or not.”

“Notwithstanding the inumerous exhibitions and pages of critical scholarship dedicated to his work, Mapplethorpe's photographs have also notoriously been at the centre of the so-called ‘Culture Wars’ in the U.S. during the 1980s and 1990s, being used by conservative politicians (most notably the Republican U.S. Senator Jesse Helms) to call for the end of public funding of the arts on the grounds of their perceived threat to ‘morality’ and ‘decency,’” the open letter reads.

“We live in a time of deep political uncertainty, with the emergence of right-wing populism, ultranationalism, and threats to artistic and academic freedoms. In that context, it is deeply unfortunate that the Serralves Foundation has missed an opportunity to uphold the values that should have sustained it as a home for culture, thought and freedom and chose instead to succumb to moral puritanism and social conservatism.”

