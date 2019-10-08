Seventy-Nine Artists Awarded MacDowell Fellowships

The MacDowell Colony has announced that seventy-nine artists from nineteen states and six countries, including Nigeria, Mexico, and Hong Kong, will be awarded fellowships for its upcoming fall residency program. Recipients include artists Jibz Cameron, Clarity Haynes, Anna Hepler, Cyriaco Lopes, and Chris Wright; industrial-pop composer Olin Caprison; historian Nell Painter; architects Charlotte Algie and Mark Shepard, and filmmakers Julia Halperin and Isabel Sandoval.

“MacDowell is honored to provide time and space at our bucolic property for these remarkable individuals to investigate, imagine, and create new works of art,” said executive director Philip Himberg. “They represent a wide and diverse range of artistic voices, reflecting a truly diverse landscape of art makers in our country and across the globe.”

Valued at more than $10,000, each fellowship secures the recipients private studio space and accommodations at the MacDowell property in Peterborough, New Hampshire, for a period of up to eight weeks and three meals a day. The application deadline for the summer 2020 residency is January 15.

The fellows are:

Architects

Charlotte Algie

Cecil Howell

Ryan Ludwig

Gregory Melitonov

Mark Shepard

Composers

Olin Caprison

Sebastian Currier

David Dominique

Huck Hodge

Rodrigo Martinez Torres

Jeanine Tesori

David Torsabo

Ho Kwen Austin Yip

Filmmakers

Jason Cortlund

Julia Halperin

Marnie Ellen Hertzler

Isabel Sandoval

Interdisciplinary artists

Jibz Cameron

Maya Ciarrocchi

Mairead Delaney

Andrew Ondrejcak

Brian Rogers

Sue Slagle

Theater artists

Sarah DeLappe

Lisa Dring

David Mallamud

Stevie Nemazee

Terry O'Reilly

LaDarrion Williams

Gary Winter

Zack Zadek

Visual artists

Tonita Cervantes

Elisabeth Condon

Pamela Council

Bruce Crownover

Marina Fridman

Clarity Haynes

Anna Hepler

Hong Hong

Carol Keller

Cyriaco Lopes

Chris Wright

Poets

Kanika Agrawal

Sojourner Ahebee

J. Anderson III

Cathy Che

Janine Joseph

Mihaela Moscaliuc

Dean Rader

Brad Trumpfheller

Nonfiction writers

Omer Aziz

Bliss Broyard

McKenzie Funk

Rachel Gross

Seth Harp

Christopher Ketcham

Sara Lautman

Nell Painter

Christi Payne

Jeff Sharlet

Noah Sneider

Jodi Spotted Bear

Fiction writers

David Alo

Patricia Chao

Amanda DeMarco

Hernan Diaz

Linda Rui Feng

Emily Goldman

Nusrat Hossain

Ndinda Kioko

Amey Miller

Xavier Navarro Aquino

Lola Opatayo

Casey Plett

Patrick Ryan

Jessica Shi

Emma Sloley

Moez Surani

Jackie Thomas-Kennedy

