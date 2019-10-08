Seventy-Nine Artists Awarded MacDowell Fellowships
The MacDowell Colony has announced that seventy-nine artists from nineteen states and six countries, including Nigeria, Mexico, and Hong Kong, will be awarded fellowships for its upcoming fall residency program. Recipients include artists Jibz Cameron, Clarity Haynes, Anna Hepler, Cyriaco Lopes, and Chris Wright; industrial-pop composer Olin Caprison; historian Nell Painter; architects Charlotte Algie and Mark Shepard, and filmmakers Julia Halperin and Isabel Sandoval.
“MacDowell is honored to provide time and space at our bucolic property for these remarkable individuals to investigate, imagine, and create new works of art,” said executive director Philip Himberg. “They represent a wide and diverse range of artistic voices, reflecting a truly diverse landscape of art makers in our country and across the globe.”
Valued at more than $10,000, each fellowship secures the recipients private studio space and accommodations at the MacDowell property in Peterborough, New Hampshire, for a period of up to eight weeks and three meals a day. The application deadline for the summer 2020 residency is January 15.
The fellows are:
Architects
Charlotte Algie
Cecil Howell
Ryan Ludwig
Gregory Melitonov
Mark Shepard
Composers
Olin Caprison
Sebastian Currier
David Dominique
Huck Hodge
Rodrigo Martinez Torres
Jeanine Tesori
David Torsabo
Ho Kwen Austin Yip
Filmmakers
Jason Cortlund
Julia Halperin
Marnie Ellen Hertzler
Isabel Sandoval
Interdisciplinary artists
Jibz Cameron
Maya Ciarrocchi
Mairead Delaney
Andrew Ondrejcak
Brian Rogers
Sue Slagle
Theater artists
Sarah DeLappe
Lisa Dring
David Mallamud
Stevie Nemazee
Terry O'Reilly
LaDarrion Williams
Gary Winter
Zack Zadek
Visual artists
Tonita Cervantes
Elisabeth Condon
Pamela Council
Bruce Crownover
Marina Fridman
Clarity Haynes
Anna Hepler
Hong Hong
Carol Keller
Cyriaco Lopes
Chris Wright
Poets
Kanika Agrawal
Sojourner Ahebee
J. Anderson III
Cathy Che
Janine Joseph
Mihaela Moscaliuc
Dean Rader
Brad Trumpfheller
Nonfiction writers
Omer Aziz
Bliss Broyard
McKenzie Funk
Rachel Gross
Seth Harp
Christopher Ketcham
Sara Lautman
Nell Painter
Christi Payne
Jeff Sharlet
Noah Sneider
Jodi Spotted Bear
Fiction writers
David Alo
Patricia Chao
Amanda DeMarco
Hernan Diaz
Linda Rui Feng
Emily Goldman
Nusrat Hossain
Ndinda Kioko
Amey Miller
Xavier Navarro Aquino
Lola Opatayo
Casey Plett
Patrick Ryan
Jessica Shi
Emma Sloley
Moez Surani
Jackie Thomas-Kennedy