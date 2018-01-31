Several Billionaire Russian Art Collectors Appear on US “Kremlin Report”

On January 29, the US Treasury made public its list of Kremlin representatives and connected oligarchs who are now being monitored over meddling in the 2016 US presidential election and Russian activities in Ukraine, writes Sophia Kishkovsky of the Art Newspaper. The report does not recommend any direct sanctions against them, which has riled Democrats who believe President Trump has been colluding with Russian president Vladimir Putin.

Among the 210 people named on the report are Roman Abramovich, who lent support for the Garage Museum of Contemporary Art, run by Abramovich’s ex-wife, Dasha Zhukova; Vladimir Potanin, whose foundation plays a big role within the Russian museum community; the founder of the Museum of Russian Impressionism, Boris Mints; Vyacheslav Kantor, proprietor of the Museum of Avant-Garde Mastery; Alisher Usmanov, who has donated money for major art restorations and exhibitions; and Viktor Vekselberg, who turned his collection of Fabergé works into a museum. Some of Putin’s top officials, such as Vladimir Medinsky, minister of culture, and cultural advisor Vladimir Tolstoy (who is Leo Tolstoy’s great-grandson), have also made the list.