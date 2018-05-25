Shannon Ebner Named Chair of Pratt Institute’s Photography Department

Artist Shannon Ebner has been named chair of the photography department at Pratt Institute in New York. Ebner comes from the University of Southern California’s Roski School of Art and Design, where she has served as a faculty member for the past ten years. She succeeds Stephen Hilger and will take up the post in September.

Ebner is a Los Angeles-based interdisciplinary artist, who often addresses various modes of language, ranging from poetry to political rhetoric, through the lens of photography. This can be seen in her photographic series “Dead Democracy Letters” (2002–06), which addressed the drastic change in the political climate in the USA following the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. For the project, Ebner photographed cardboard letters she planted in Southern California that spelled out words such as “Nausea” and “Raw WAR.” Her works have been exhibited at various institutions, including the Whitney Museum of American Art, the Museum of Modern Art in New York, the Guggenheim Museum, Tate London, the Stedelijk Museum, and the Walker Art Center. She is also currently working on a project for the 2018 edition of the Liverpool Biennial, which kicks off in July, and is prepping for a solo exhibition at the Iris & B. Gerald Cantor Center for Visual Arts at Stanford University, which will open in January 2019.

“The Pratt Photography Department is a very singular institution,” Ebner said. “It is built on a strong belief in the medium and doing so has made photography a centerpiece of the discussion. I am thrilled to be joining Pratt at this time and to contribute to the culture of the department and to the school at large. There is important work to be done here, and I’d like to get to it.”