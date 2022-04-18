Sharjah Biennial Reveals Artists Taking Part in 2023 Edition

Organizers of the Sharjah Biennial have released the names of more than 140 artists participating in the event’s hotly anticipated 2023 iteration, conceived by the late Okwui Enwezor and curated by Hoor al Qasimi, director of the Sharjah Art Foundation, which oversees the biennial. Artists from over seventy countries will be represented across sixteen venues scattered around the city, including a former kindergarten, a vegetable market, and a power station. The event is slated to take place February 27–June 11, 2023.

Delayed two years by the Covid 19 crisis, the biennial is widely seen as representing the last project by the highly respected Enwezor, who died in 2019. “Okwui saw Sharjah Biennial’s 30-year anniversary as an opportunity to reflect on the role that biennials serve in the ecosystem of contemporary art, particularly the Sharjah Biennial itself and the broader Foundation that grew from it,” noted al Quasimi. “With gratitude to Okwui and the ambitious intellectual project he conceived, we are organizing a Biennial that builds on and honors his vision to probe the past, present, and future role that biennials and institutions, including the Sharjah Biennial and the Foundation can serve.”

Among the international artists taking part in the event are John Akomfrah, Kader Attia, Sammy Baloji, María Magdalena Campos-Pons, Carolina Caycedo, Destiny Deacon, Manthia Diawara, Coco Fusco, Hassan Hajjaj, Mona Hatoum, Lubaina Himid, Isaac Julien, Amar Kanwar, Bouchra Khalili, Mohammed Ibrahim Mahama, Kerry James Marshall, Steve McQueen, Almagul Menlibayeva, Aline Motta, Wangechi Mutu, Philippe Parreno, Doris Salcedo, Berni Searle, Yinka Shonibare, Vivan Sundaram, Fatimah Tuggar, Hajra Waheed, Barbara Walker, Nari Ward, and Carrie Mae Weems. These thirty artists have been commissioned to present new works in celebration of the biennial’s thirtieth anniversary, as originally imagined by Enwezor.

A list of participating artists announced to date is below.

Basel Abbas and Ruanne Abou-Rahme

Maitha Abdalla

Fathi Afifi

Hoda Afshar

John Akomfrah

Jawad Al Malhi

Monira Al Qadiri

Farah Al Qasimi

Mounira Al Solh

Moza Almatrooshi

Marwah AlMugait

Hangama Amiri

Brook Andrew

Malala Andrialavidrazana

Rushdi Anwar

Kader Attia

Au Sow Yee

Dana Awartani

Omar Badsha

Natalie Ball

Sammy Baloji

Mirna Bamieh

Pablo Bartholomew and Richard Bartholomew

Shiraz Bayjoo

Bahar Behbahani

Asma Belhamar

Diedrick Brackens

Maria Magdalena Campos-Pons

Cao Fei

Carolina Caycedo

Ali Cherri

Wook-kyung Choi

Iftikhar Dadi and Elizabeth Dadi

Solmaz Daryani

Annalee Davis

Destiny Deacon

Manthia Diawara

Imane Djamil

Anju Dodiya

Kimathi Donkor

Heri Dono

Tania El Khoury

Nabil El Makhloufi

Rehab Eldalil

Ali Eyal

Brenda Fajardo

Raheleh Filsoofi

Nina Fischer and Maroan el Sani

Coco Fusco

Flavia Gandolfo

Theaster Gates

Gabriela Golder

Gabrielle Goliath

Yulia Grigoryants

Joana Hadjithomas and Khalil Joreige

Hassan Hajjaj

David Hammons

Archana Hande

Fathi Hassan

Mona Hatoum

Lubaina Himid

Laura Huertas Millán

Saodat Ismailova

Isaac Julien

Saddam Jumaily

Robyn Kahukiwa

Reena Saini Kallat

Hanni Kamaly

Amar Kanwar

Bouchra Khalili

Naiza Khan

Kiluanji Kia Henda

Ayoung Kim

Emily Kame Kngwarreye

Hiroji Kubota

Nusra Latif Qureshi

Lee Kai Chung

Ibrahim Mahama

Waheeda Malullah

Maharani Mancanagara

mandla

Lavanya Mani

Kerry James Marshall

Queenie McKenzie

Steve McQueen

Marisol Mendez

Almagul Menlibayeva

Helina Metaferia

Kimowan Metchewais

Meleanna Meyer

Joiri Minaya

Tahila Mintz

Roméo Mivekannin

Tracey Moffat

Aline Motta

Wangechi Mutu

Eubena Nampitjin

Dala Nasser

Pipo Nguyen-Duy

Mame-Diarra Niang

Shelley Niro

Thenjiwe Niki Nkosi

Elia Nurvista

Okwui Okpokwasili

Kambui Olujimi

Zohra Opoku

Erkan Özgen

Pak Khawateen Painting Club

Pushpakanthan Pakkiyarajah

Hyesoo Park

Philippe Parreno

Angela Ponce

Prajakta Potnis

Anita Pouchard Serra

Jasbir Puar and Dima Srouji

Michael Rakowitz

Umar Rashid

Wendy Red Star

Veronica Ryan

Doris Salcedo

Abdulrahim Salem

Sangeeta Sandrasegar

Varunika Saraf

Khadija Saye

Berni Searle

Mithu Sen

Nelly Sethna

Aziza Shadenova

Smita Sharma

Nilima Sheikh

Yinka Shonibare

Felix Shumba

Semsar Siahaan

Mary Sibande

Kahurangiariki Smith

Inuuteq Storch

Vivan Sundaram

Pamela Phatsimo Sunstrum

Obaid Suroor

The Living and the Dead Ensemble

Hank Willis Thomas

Akeim Toussaint Buck

Fatimah Tuggar

Hajra Waheed

Barbara Walker

Wang Jianwei

Nari Ward

Carrie Mae Weems

Nil Yalter

