Sharon Corwin Named President and CEO of the Terra Foundation for American Art

The Terra Foundation for American Art has appointed Sharon Corwin as its new president and CEO. Corwin comes to the organization from the Colby College Museum of Art where she has served as director and chief curator since 2006. She is also a professor in the college’s art department. She succeeds Elizabeth Glassman, who has led the Terra Foundation for nearly twenty years.

“Sharon’s background and history creating opportunities for dialogue and scholarship around the visual arts convey her existing commitment to the foundation’s mission, making her the obvious choice to lead the Terra Foundation forward into its next chapter,” said Joseph P. Gromacki, chair of the foundation’s board of directors and a senior partner at Jenner & Block LLP. “In welcoming Sharon and looking to our future with tremendous excitement, I express our deep gratitude to Elizabeth Glassman, who has transformed the foundation into the impactful organization it is today, bringing engaged conversations and thoughtful programs on American art globally.”

Under her leadership, Colby College doubled the size of its art collection to more than ten-thousand works, worked with donors to more than double the museum’s endowment, and increased the operating budget to support a larger array of initiatives. Corwin also oversaw the expansion of the museum’s facilities with the construction of the Alfond-Lunder Family Pavilion, which opened in 2013; led the founding of the Lunder Institute for American Art in 2017; and organized numerous exhibitions including “Alex Katz/Moby-Dick” (2019–20), “Theaster Gates: Facsimile Cabinet of Women Origin Stories” (2019), and “American Modern: Abbott, Evans, Bourke-White” (2011).

Commenting on her new role, Corwin said: “I have spent the majority of my professional life working on exhibitions and projects that highlight American art, and I can think of no better opportunity than to join the Terra Foundation for American Art. Elizabeth Glassman has built the Terra Foundation into a powerhouse in the field, developing new ideas and approaches and creating experiences with American art for audiences both within the US and around the world. I am excited to build on her work nationally and internationally, to seek out innovative partnerships, and to embrace further an expanding definition of American art in ways that reflect its diverse histories.”

