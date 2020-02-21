Sharon Maidenberg to Lead The Contemporary Austin

The Contemporary Austin has named Sharon Maidenberg, an active member of the Bay Area nonprofit arts community, as its next executive director and CEO. Maidenberg comes to the museum from the Headlands Center for the Arts, a multidisciplinary arts center in Marin County, California, which she has helmed since 2010. Under her leadership, the organization more than tripled its budget, doubled its staff, and overhauled its campus, adding three-thousand square feet of programming space. She will take up her new post at the Austin on September 1.

“Like the Bay Area, Austin is one of the most innovative places in the country, and it’s clear that culture, community, and creativity are deeply valued,” said Maidenberg. “I am eager to become part of the rich arts ecosystem in Austin at this critical time in the world—a time when the arts can and should play an integral role in society. . . .I look forward to applying my experience and perspective to The Contemporary’s already strong programs, and to working with the great staff and board to write the organization's next chapter.”

Commenting on the appointment, board president Valerie Armstrong said, “Sharon brings great energy and deep experience working with living artists, along with strong values-driven organizational leadership and mission-driven strategic thinking. I look forward to seeing what she will accomplish here in Austin.”

The museum, which was founded in 2013 and remains the city’s only institution solely dedicated to contemporary art, recently reopened its fourteen-acre sculpture park at Laguna Gloria and launched one of the largest art prizes in the United States. The biennial Suzanne Deal Booth / FLAG Art Foundation Prize, which awards a solo exhibition, scholarly publication, and $200,000 to an artist selected by an independent advisory committee will open its second prize exhibition, “Nicole Eisenman: Sturm und Drang,” on February 27.

