Shelley & Donald Rubin Foundation Announces 2020 Art and Social Justice Grantees

The Shelley & Donald Rubin Foundation has named the 2020 recipients of its art and social justice grants. Now in its fifth cycle, the grant program will reward fifty-three New York–based cultural organizations for their artistic activism and engagement with social justice. Grants will provide direct support for exhibitions, educational programs, activist initiatives, artists’ projects, publications, and operations.

“Our 2020 grant roster includes more grassroots organizations than ever, in recognition of their capacity to respond to the needs of their communities. As always, we look to artists, activists, and cultural producers to lead the way in thinking through how to address social justice issues with creative vision,” said Sara Reisman, executive and artistic director of the Rubin Foundation.

For the recent application cycle, the foundation received proposals for projects and programs that contend with challenges faced by a range of communities across the boroughs. Among the issues addressed are disability rights, domestic violence, gentrification, and economic inequity. First-time grantees include the Asian American Arts Alliance, Triple Canopy, Outer Seed Shadow, Queer | Art, and the Latinx Project.

Other awardees are El Museo del Barrio, the Studio Museum in Harlem, and the Leslie-Lohman Museum of Art, which were chosen for their roles as social and community hubs; historic houses including the Lewis H. Latimer Fund, Inc. and Old Stone House & Washington Park; and organizations advocating for court diversion and recidivism prevention such as Recess, Young New Yorkers, Musicambia, viBe Theater Experience, and the Drawing Center.

The list of 2020 grant recipients is as follows:

A.I.R. Gallery

Art Beyond Sight

Artists Alliance Inc.

Artists Space

Asian American Arts Alliance

BAAD! Bronx Academy of Arts and Dance

Bomb magazine

Caribbean Cultural Center African Diaspora Institute

Casita Maria Center for Arts & Education

Creative Time

CUE Art Foundation Dance/NYC

Dancing in the Streets

Design Trust for Public Space

El Museo del Barrio

FiveMyles

Friends of Materials for the Arts

Hook Arts Media

International Studio & Curatorial Program

Josephine Herrick Project

Kinetic Light

Leslie-Lohman Museum of Art

Lewis H. Latimer Fund, Inc.

More Art

Musicambia

Naturally Occurring Cultural Districts

Old Stone House & Washington Park

Outer Seed Shadow

Participant Inc

PS122 Gallery

Queens Museum

Queer | Art

Recess

Social Practice Queens

Socrates Sculpture Park

Sugar Hill Children’s Museum of Art & Storytelling

The Bronx Museum of the Arts

The Drawing Center

The Feminist Press

The Kitchen

The Latinx Project

The Laundromat Project

The Luminal Theater

The Studio Museum in Harlem

Theatre of the Oppressed NYC

Triangle Arts Association

Triple Canopy

viBe Theater Experience

Visual AIDS

Weeksville Heritage Center

Wendy’s Subway

Working Artists and the Greater Economy (W.A.G.E.)

Young New Yorkers

