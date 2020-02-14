Silvia Lara Wins Deutsche Bank Frieze Los Angeles Film Award

Frieze and Deutsche Bank have named Silvia Lara the winner of the inaugural Deutsche Bank Frieze Los Angeles Film Award, which grants $10,000 to emerging, Los Angeles–based filmmakers between the ages of twenty to thirty-four years old.

“I began as a writer and photographer but even as a writer I always hoped to one day see my ideas on screen,” said Lara. “It took some time but I eventually learned that there was such a thing as cinematography and that it would prove to be a harmonious union between my two passions: storytelling and creating images.” Commenting on the collaboration between the two organizations, Claudio de Sanctis, global head of Deutsche Bank Wealth Management, said: “The Deutsche Bank Frieze Los Angeles Film Award is an exciting step in our partnership with Frieze.”

Doug Aitken, Shari Frilot, Jeremy Kagan, Sam Taylor Johnson, and Hamza Walker served on the jury for the award, which is realized in partnership with the nonprofit film academy Ghetto Film School and coincides with Frieze Los Angeles, which opened today at Paramount Pictures Studios in Hollywood and runs until February 16. The ten shortlisted fellows will all screen their films at the Paramount Pictures Theatre throughout the sophomore edition of the fair.

