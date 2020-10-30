Sindika Dokolo (1972–2020)

Sindika Dokolo, the Congolese businessman and megacollector who tirelessly promoted African art through his foundation and acquisitions, and who later crusaded for the restitution of looted objects to African nations and courted international scandal over his suspicious business dealings, has died at age forty-eight after suffering an embolism while scuba diving in Dubai. He is survived by his wife, Angolan billionaire businesswoman Isabel dos Santos.

Wellborn in Kinshasa in 1972 and raised in Belgium, Dokolo attended the Lycée Saint-Louis-de-Gonzague in Paris before studying economics and commerce at the city’s Pierre and Marie Curie University. Expanding on the legacy of his art-collector father, Augustin Dokolo, Sindika rose to prominence by pushing the continent’s contemporary art to the fore. He worked to develop Africa’s art market, founded the Angola Triennale, lent his collection to the 2007 Venice Biennale for its first African Pavilion, and helped underwrite 2017’s Adam Szymczyk–directed Documenta 14 on the condition that the art would travel to Luanda. His holdings of more than 5,000 artworks are widely considered to be among the world’s most significant collection of African and African diasporic art, and include work by Yinka Shonibare, William Kentridge, and Otobong Nkanga, among many others.

But this January, a tranche of documents known as the Luanda Leaks toppled Dokolo’s standing, casting light on how he amassed millions and an offshore empire through a one-sided partnership with Angolan state-backed diamond company Sodiam. Dokolo’s assets were frozen in January, although he and dos Santos—who has been embroiled in her own corruption investigation since 2018—maintained their innocence, claiming that the inquiries were plots to asperse her father, former Angolan president José Eduardo dos Santos.

In 2014, Dokolo and a network of researchers launched a campaign to pressure art dealers, auction houses, and Western museums to repatriate illegally obtained African artworks to their countries of origin. He confronted such owners with an ultimatum: Sell him the work to him for the price they bought it for or receive a lawsuit for theft. “Being African today means reading your own world through someone else’s eyes,” he told Artnet in an interview about the project. “This whole debate around restitution is a huge opportunity to address this issue and to work on it in a constructive way. We want to take away the veil that the colonial time has left on us.”

