Singapore Biennale Releases Artist List for 2019 Edition

The Singapore Art Museum (SAM) revealed today the seventy-two artists and collectives who are participating in the upcoming Singapore Biennale, which take place across eleven venues from November 22 to March 22, 2020. The sixth edition of the event, titled “Every Step in the Right Direction,” will examine the impact artworks and the creative process can have on influencing future action and will showcase more than 150 artworks by artists hailing from Cambodia, France, the Philippines, South Korea, Thailand, Turkey, and Yemen.

Highlights include Larry Achiampong’s latest project for his “Relic Traveller” series, which focuses on the narrative of a traveler in a post-Brexit United Kingdom; a virtual reality work by Laurie Anderson and Hsin-Chien Huang; a commission by Desire Machine Collective on the cityscape and soundscape of Kashmir; a collaboration between the Bakudapan Food Study Group, •• PROPAGANDA DEPARTMENT, and Mark Sanchez, which examines the legacy of the scholar and culture worker Mamitua Saber; and Jason Wee’s performative work about a symbolic search for a new form of democracy.

In addition to the exhibition, a series of seven Coordinates Projects, which will provide creative meeting points and participatory experiences, will be held at different locations such as Gillman Barracks, the National Gallery Singapore, and LASALLE College of the Arts. This section of the biennial will focus on themes of heritage, the moving image, and performance.

The biennial is curated by artistic director Patrick Flores; SAM assistant curators Andrea Fam and John Tung; National Gallery Singapore assistant curator Goh Sze Ying; independent researcher and Manila-based curator Renan Laru-an; art historian and Seoul-based independent curator Anca Verona Mihulet; and Bangkok-based independent curator Vipash Purichanont.

The full artist list is as follows:

Larry Achiampong (United Kingdom)

Raymundo Albano (The Philippines)

Laurie Anderson (USA) & Hsin-Chien Huang (Taiwan)

Arnont Nongyao (Thailand)

Boedi Widjaja (Singapore)

Karolina Bregula (Poland/Taiwan)

Busui Ajaw (Thailand)

Hera Büyüktaşçıyan (Turkey)

C&G (Hong Kong)

Centro Audiovisual Max Stahl Timor-Leste (CAMSTL) (Timor-Leste)

Theresa Hak Kyung Cha (South Korea/USA)

Chang En-Man (Taiwan)

Kray Chen (Singapore)

Sharon Chin (Malaysia)

Céline Condorelli (France/UK)

Sandu Darie (Romania/Cuba)

Desire Machine Collective (India)

Dusadee Huntrakul (Thailand)

Ha Bik Chuen (Hong Kong)

Hafiz Rancajale (Indonesia)

Amanda Heng (Singapore)

Chia-Wei Hsu (Taiwan)

Hu Yun (China/Serbia)

Kahlil Robert Irving (USA)

Ismail Zain (Malaysia)

Juliana Yasin (Singapore)

Mathias Kauage (Papua New Guinea)

Khairullah Rahim (Singapore)

Korakrit Arunanondchai (Thailand/USA)

Le Quang Ha (Vietnam)

Soyung Lee (South Korea)

Lawrence Lek (UK)

Lim Sokchanlina (Cambodia)

Jen Liu (USA)

Temsüyanger Longkumer (India/UK)

Lani Maestro (The Philippines/Canada/France)

Min Thein Sung (Myanmar)

Petros Moris (Greece)

muf architecture/art (UK)

Nabilah Nordin (Singapore/Australia)

Pooja Nansi (Singapore)

Ngoc Nau (Vietnam)

Okui Lala (Malaysia)

Alfonso Ossorio (The Philippines/USA)

Paphonsak La-or (Thailand)

Gary-Ross Pastrana (The Philippines)

Vong Phaophanit and Claire Oboussier (Laos/UK)

Phare, the Battambang Circus (Cambodia)

Post-Museum (Singapore)

Prapat Jiwarangsan (Thailand)

Tracey Rose (South Africa)

Ruangsak Anuwatwimon (Thailand)

Miljohn Ruperto (The Philippines/USA)

Ali Akbar Sadeghi (Iran)

Judy Freya Sibayan (The Philippines)

Haifa Subay (Yemen)

Dennis Tan (Singapore/Japan)

Koki Tanaka (Japan)

Zai Tang (UK/Singapore)

The Mamitua Saber Project

Bakudapan Food Study Group (Indonesia)

•• PROPAGANDA DEPARTMENT (Hong Kong/China)

Mark Sanchez (The Philippines)

titre provisoire (Germany)

Verónica Troncoso (Chile/Germany)

Wu Tsang (USA/Germany/Switzerland)

Wendelien van Oldenborgh (The Netherlands/Germany)

Vandy Rattana (Cambodia/Japan/France)

Carlos Villa (USA)

Marie Voignier (France)

Vanghoua Anthony Vue (Australia)

Jason Wee (Singapore)

Zakaria Omar (Brunei)

Zakkubalan, in collaboration with Ryuichi Sakamoto (USA/Japan)

Robert Zhao Renhui (Singapore)

