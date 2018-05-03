Smithsonian American Art Museum Names Saisha Grayson Curator of Time-Based Art

The Smithsonian American Art Museum in Washington, DC announced today that Saisha Grayson joined its staff as curator of time-based media on March 19. For her first project, Grayson is working with artist Saya Woolfalk, who is participating in the institution’s annual event SAAM Arcade on July 22.

Grayson comes to the museum from the Elizabeth A. Sackler Center for Feminist Art at the Brooklyn Museum, where she was assistant curator from 2011 to 2016. During her tenure, Grayson served as organizing curator of “Wangechi Mutu: A Fantastic Journey” (2013) and the site-specific exhibition “Chitra Ganesh: Eyes of Time” (2014), and as cocurator of the experimental group exhibition “Agitprop!” (2015).

“We are delighted to welcome Saisha to our curatorial staff,” said director Stephanie Stebich. “She brings deep expertise in media and time-based arts, as well as new perspectives on this genre from her engagement with feminist art, performance and participatory exhibition projects.”

Grayson earned a master’s degree from Columbia University in 2008 and recently completed her doctorate at the Graduate Center, City University of New York. She also taught art history at Queens College, City University of New York, and Ithaca College, and was a guest lecturer at Sarah Lawrence College, the New School, and the Maryland Institute College of Arts.

“It is an incredibly exciting moment to take up this role at SAAM,” said Grayson. “Time-based media is a strength for the museum, and a field in which American artists have distinguished themselves over the last one hundred years. It is also now an ever-present part of contemporary life, from the screens that surround us, to the digital personas we perform and cultivate.”