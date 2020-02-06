News

Mimi Alemayehou, Gay McDougall, and Gbenga Oyebode. Courtesy of the National Museum of African Art.
Smithsonian National Museum of African Art Elects New Advisory Board Members

The Smithsonian’s National Museum of African Art in Washington, DC, has added three new members to its advisory board: Mimi Alemayehou, managing director of the Black Rhino Group; Gay McDougall, distinguished scholar-in-residence at the Leitner Center on International Law and Justice of Fordham University Law School; and Gbenga Oyebode, chairman of Aluko & Oyebode, one of the largest law firms in Nigeria.

Led by chair Magdalene Johnson Obaji and vice chairs J. Peter Pham and Andrew Skipper, the sixteen-member advisory board also includes Rowland O. Abiodun, a professor in the department of history of art and Black studies at Amherst College, Massachusetts; Diane Frankel, the director, of the Artists’ Legacy Foundation; and Eileen B. Wilson-Oyelaran, a former president of Kalamazoo College, Michigan.

“I extend a warm welcome to our new board members who bring a wealth of experience and knowledge in their respective fields,” said Obaji. “We are fortunate to have a talented and dedicated board that takes seriously its role in helping the Smithsonian National Museum of African Art achieve its ambitious goals.”

