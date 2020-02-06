Smithsonian National Museum of African Art Elects New Advisory Board Members

The Smithsonian’s National Museum of African Art in Washington, DC, has added three new members to its advisory board: Mimi Alemayehou, managing director of the Black Rhino Group; Gay McDougall, distinguished scholar-in-residence at the Leitner Center on International Law and Justice of Fordham University Law School; and Gbenga Oyebode, chairman of Aluko & Oyebode, one of the largest law firms in Nigeria.

Led by chair Magdalene Johnson Obaji and vice chairs J. Peter Pham and Andrew Skipper, the sixteen-member advisory board also includes Rowland O. Abiodun, a professor in the department of history of art and Black studies at Amherst College, Massachusetts; Diane Frankel, the director, of the Artists’ Legacy Foundation; and Eileen B. Wilson-Oyelaran, a former president of Kalamazoo College, Michigan.

“I extend a warm welcome to our new board members who bring a wealth of experience and knowledge in their respective fields,” said Obaji. “We are fortunate to have a talented and dedicated board that takes seriously its role in helping the Smithsonian National Museum of African Art achieve its ambitious goals.”

ALL IMAGES