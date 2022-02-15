Sohrab Mohebbi to Lead SculptureCenter

SculptureCenter today announced Sohrab Mohebbi as its next director. Mohebbi served as curator of the Long Island City, Queens, institution from 2018 to 2020 and his since remained curator-at-large there. He is the curator of the Fifty-Eighth Carnegie International, opening in Pittsburgh this September. Mobebbi can expect a busy six months ahead, as he will remain in his role at the Carnegie Museum of Art through the exhibition’s opening while assuming his new role at SculptureCenter this March.

“We look forward to working with Sohrab to achieve a dynamic vision for SculptureCenter that we saw emerging in his curatorial work with our institution. He brings an energy, perspective, and deep understanding of global cultural movements from his extensive collegial relationships with artists and institutions worldwide. Mohebbi is uniquely qualified to lead us into an exciting new phase as we deliver on our mission to lead the conversation on contemporary art,” said SculptureCenter board chair Carol Bove.

Among the exhibitions Mohebbi has organized for SculptureCenter are solo exhibitions of the work of and Banu Cennetoğlu, Fiona Connor, Rafael Domenech, Tishan Hsu, Rindon Johnson, and Diane Severin Nguyen. Prior to his arrival at the New York institution, he served as associate director at REDCAT, Los Angeles, and was a curatorial fellow at New York’s Queesn Museum. He is additionally a contributing editor of Bidoun.

“In the past few years, we have all been trying to reassess what we do, how we do it, and why we do it,” noted Mohebbi. “At SculptureCenter we have a chance to experiment with and learn from these new institutional discourses and possibilities to better serve our constituents and our living environment. As many aspects of human life, culture, and politics evaporate into the cloud, SculptureCenter’s mission enables us to see how art reframes our relationship with matter, emergent objects, and forms.”

SculptureCenter additionally announced that Kyle Dancewicz, who has served since September 2020 as interim director of the institution, will remain as deputy director. Dancewicz had served as director of exhibitions and programs at SculptureCenter since 2018 before filling in for Christian Rattemeyer, who departed as director after less than a year in the role.

ALL IMAGES