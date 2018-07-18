Song-Ming Ang to Represent Singapore at 2019 Venice Biennale

Singapore’s Fost Gallery has announced that artist Song-Ming Ang has been selected by the National Arts Council to represent the country at the Fifty-Eighth Venice Biennale, which will open in May 2019. Michelle Ho, director of the ADM Gallery at the School of Art, Design, and Media at Nanyang Technological University and a former curator at the Singapore Art Museum, will curate the pavilion.

Ang’s art often examines how people relate to music, individually and as a society. Through his practice, he challenges contexts in which music is produced, shared, and consumed. For his 2012 work Parts and Labour, the artist became an apprentice in a piano shop so that he could learn how to properly take apart and reassemble the instrument. After four months, he documented the process and turned the footage into a twenty-six-minute musical composition, which echoed artist and composer John Cage’s groundbreaking approach to music.

Titled “Music for Everyone: Variations on a Theme,” which refers to a series of concerts organized by Singapore’s culture ministry in the 1970s and ’80s, Ang’s biennial presentation will span various media and explore experimental music as a counterpoint to music approved by the state. Among the new works that will be exhibited is Recorder Rewrite, which will draw on the country’s history with the recorder, an instrument that has been taught in music education programs in schools across the country for decades. A number of the artist’s earlier works—including You and I, for which Ang compiled and mailed out personalized CD-R mixtapes to anyone who wrote him a letter—will also be featured.