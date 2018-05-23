Souls Grown Deep Foundation Expands Mission, Appoints New Board Chair

The Souls Grown Deep Foundation, the nonprofit organization dedicated to raising the profile of African American artists from the southern United States, has announced that it is expanding its mission. In addition to promoting African American artists, the foundation will now also work to improve the socio-economic conditions of the communities represented in its collection.

Mary Margaret Pettway, the foundation’s new board chair, will oversee the foundation’s new three-year strategic plan. Born and raised in Gee’s Bend, Alabama, Pettway is a third-generation quilter. She is a member of the Gee’s Bend Quilters Collective, which was founded in 2003 to promote and market quilts from the community, and leads workshops and lectures throughout the Southeast. Since joining the organization as a trusteee in 2017, she has assisted artists with obtaining copyrights for their work. Pettway will now help launch the foundation’s new grant program, which has already provided travel funds to several artists and their families so that they could attend this week’s opening of the exhibition “History Refused to Die: Highlights from the Souls Grown Deep Foundation” at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

“The Souls Grown Deep Foundation was formed to promote the work of artists from the African-American South and to advocate for their rightful place in the narrative of American art history,” said Maxwell L. Anderson, president of the foundation. “As we continue this work, we believe that a natural extension of our mission is to find ways to serve the communities in which these artists and their families live and work. We are excited to develop new programs that advance these goals under the leadership of our new chair, Mary Margaret Pettway.”

The foundation also annoucned that the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts recently acquired thirty-four artworks, including drawings, paintings, and assemblage sculptures by artists such as Thornton Dial, Lonnie Holley, Ronald Lockett, Jimmy Lee Sudduth, Mose Toliver, Jesse Aaron, and Purvis Young as well as quilts by the women of Gee’s Bend, through its gift/purchase program. The works will be on view at the museum starting June 8.