South Korea Gives the Met $800,000 in Support of Korean Art Programs

The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York has received $800,000 from the Republic of Korea to help fund its programming and scholarship on Korean art and culture over a three-year period, from 2019 to 2022. The donation coincides with the signing of cultural cooperation agreement between the institution and South Korea’s Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

The Met also intends to collaborate with Korean museums, including the National Museum of Korea, on projects funded by the gift. This announcement follows an initial gift of $1 million that was awarded to the museum by the ministry in 2015. The funds were used to stage the major exhibition “Diamond Mountains: Travel and Nostalgia in Korean Art,” which featured a number of works loaned from Korean museums. “We are tremendously grateful to the Ministry for its continuing support,” said Daniel H. Weiss, the Met’s president and CEO.

On behalf of the Ministry by Yun Jeung Jo, executive director of the Korean Cultural Center New York said: “It is our great pleasure to extend our support of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, especially in this meaningful time when Korean culture is all the more gaining in global recognition. We look forward to how the Met will continue to expand as a major platform for Korean art. I can say with certainty that this partnership with the Korean Ministry and the Museum will lead to synergistic growth far into the future.”

