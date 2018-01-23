Special Program Curators Named for 2018 Expo Chicago

Grace Halio of Artnews reports that curators Pablo León de la Barra, Anna Gritz, and Justine Ludwig will curate three special projects at the 2018 Expo Chicago art fair. Pablo León de la Barra, curator at large at the Guggenheim Foundation, will oversee large-scale installations for the “In/Situ” program; “Expo Video” will be supervised by Anna Gritz, a curator at the KW Institute for Contemporary Art; and Dallas Contemporary chief curator and deputy director Justine Ludwig will be in charge of “Exposure,” a project for emerging artists.

Tony Karman, Expo Chicago’s president and director, said, “Our 2018 program curators bring a broad range of experience, international perspective, and influence to our seventh edition, and I am confident that their work will profoundly extend the legacy of excellence in our programming.”