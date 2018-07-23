Spike Island in Bristol Appoints Robert Leckie Director

Spike Island, the UK’s Bristol-based contemporary art and design center, announced that Robert Leckie has been named its new director. Leckie will succeed Helen Legg, who stepped down from the helm of the organization to join Tate Liverpool as director. He will take up the position in the fall.

Leckie comes to Spike Island from Gasworks, where he has been curator and head of programs since 2011. During his tenure at the venue, Leckie curated the first UK solo exhibitions of artists such as Monira Al Qadiri, Candice Lin, Naufus Ramírez-Figueroa, and Kemang Wa Lehulere. He also commissioned new work by the UK-based artists Zach Blas, Rachal Bradley, Evan Ifekoya, and Sidsel Meineche Hansen, among others.

Commenting on his new role, Leckie said: “My experience of leading the exhibitions and international residencies programs at Gasworks makes me hugely excited about expanding upon Spike Island’s potential as an integrated center for the production and presentation of art. I look forward to working strategically with colleagues and partners in Bristol and beyond to further Spike Island’s impact on a local, national, and international scale.”