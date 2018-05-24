Sprawling Arts District to Open Near Beijing

Plans were revealed today at the Venice Architecture Biennale for Valley XL, a $2.8 billion arts district that will spread across 6,600 acres of Heibei’s Xinglong Valley, according to the Art Newspaper. The development, in a Chinese province near Beijing, will be designed by Arquitectonica and comprise an “eco-city” including a modern and contemporary art museum, an education facility, an art park, artists’ studios, as well as commercial and residential areas. Construction is slated to begin later this year and will be funded by Guangdong Yuegang and Shenzhen XL Culture Development. Curator Li Zhenhua has joined as advisor, with artist and filmmaker Ju Anqi serving as project video director. The development will open in 2019 with the completion of the Valley XL Art Center, an 8,500 square-foot performance venue designed by Wang Zhenfei.

Xinglong Valley, located in Chengde City, also holds the Mountain Resort, a complex of palaces where Qing emperors once summered. In addition to its natural beauty, the location was chosen for an art district because of the nearby art hubs. “Xinglong is precious for its brilliant natural resources and its proximity to Beijing,” said Xiao Zeguang, the chairman of Guangdong Yueguang.